How to Manage Pool Water Chemistry During Extreme Weather

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pool maintenance can become particularly challenging during extreme weather conditions such as heat waves, heavy rain, or hurricanes. Changes in temperature, rainfall, and wind can have significant effects on pool water chemistry, making it essential for pool owners to adjust their pool care practices accordingly. William Gunzburg , the owner of Kingfish Pools Inc. in Metairie, Louisiana, shares insights into managing pool water chemistry during these events and how to protect pools from the impact of extreme weather.“Managing pool water chemistry is an ongoing process under normal conditions, but extreme weather events can quickly throw things off balance,” Gunzburg explained. “Heat waves, heavy rain, and hurricanes can lead to rapid changes in pool water, which is why it’s important to stay vigilant and adjust treatment methods accordingly.”Impact of Heat Waves on Pool Water ChemistryDuring heat waves, high temperatures can significantly raise the temperature of pool water, affecting its chemical balance. Warmer water tends to cause chlorine to dissipate more quickly, leaving the pool more vulnerable to algae growth and bacteria. Additionally, high temperatures increase the evaporation rate, which can lead to the loss of water and essential pool chemicals.To combat these issues, pool owners should test and adjust their pool’s chlorine levels more frequently during hot weather. Gunzburg recommends adding stabilizer (cyanuric acid) to help protect chlorine from the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays. Pool owners may also need to increase their chlorine levels temporarily to make up for the chlorine loss due to high temperatures.“Regular testing of the water, especially during heat waves, is essential to maintaining the proper balance,” Gunzburg said. “Adjusting chlorine levels and adding stabilizers ensures that the pool remains sanitized and free from algae growth, even under intense sun exposure.”In addition to testing chlorine levels, pool owners should also check other vital pool water parameters such as pH, alkalinity, and calcium hardness. High heat can cause pH levels to rise, which in turn affects water clarity and efficiency of sanitizers. By managing pH and alkalinity levels, pool owners can ensure that the water chemistry remains balanced and the pool remains in good condition during extreme heat.The Effects of Heavy Rain on Pool ChemistryHeavy rain, especially in regions like Louisiana, can alter the pool’s water chemistry in several ways. First, rainwater is often acidic, which can lower the pool’s pH and cause an imbalance in water chemistry. Additionally, the influx of rainwater can dilute pool chemicals, lowering the concentration of chlorine and other sanitizing agents.Pool owners should monitor pH levels closely after heavy rain, as acidic rainwater can cause pH to drop significantly. Adding pH increaser to raise the levels back to normal is often necessary. If the rain leads to a large increase in water volume, it may also be necessary to test and adjust chlorine levels to ensure the pool remains sanitized.Another consideration after heavy rainfall is debris. Leaves, twigs, and dirt that are carried by the rain can affect the cleanliness of the pool, and if left untreated, they can lead to organic matter that encourages algae growth. Pool owners should clean the pool and ensure the filtration system is working effectively to remove debris.“After heavy rain, pool owners should always check for debris and clear the pool before it affects water quality,” Gunzburg advises. “If the pool becomes too diluted, some additional chemicals may be necessary to bring things back into balance.”Hurricane Season: Preparing Pools for ImpactIn Louisiana, hurricane season presents unique challenges for pool owners. Strong winds, heavy rains, and flooding can disrupt pool water chemistry in ways that are difficult to manage without preparation. While pool owners cannot control the weather, there are steps that can be taken to minimize damage and ensure that the pool is safe and ready for use after a storm.Before a hurricane or severe storm, Gunzburg recommends performing routine maintenance, ensuring the pool’s equipment is functioning, and removing any debris from the pool area. If the pool’s water level is too high, it’s important to lower it slightly to prevent overflowing during heavy rains. Additionally, securing pool accessories, such as pool covers, chairs, and other equipment, will help prevent damage caused by high winds.Once the storm has passed and it’s safe to inspect the pool, Gunzburg emphasizes the importance of checking the water chemistry. The first step is to test for chlorine and pH levels. Pools often require additional chlorine after a storm due to increased debris and potential contamination. It may also be necessary to address imbalances caused by changes in pH or alkalinity levels.“After a hurricane or heavy storm, pool owners should assess the condition of the pool water as soon as it’s safe to do so,” said Gunzburg. “Sometimes it’s necessary to drain a portion of the water and refill it to bring the levels back to normal. Don’t forget to check the filtration system for debris, as a clogged system can hinder the cleaning process.”General Tips for Managing Pool Chemistry During Extreme WeatherWhile each weather event requires specific adjustments, there are general guidelines that can help maintain proper pool water chemistry year-round, regardless of weather extremes:Frequent Water Testing: Regularly test your pool water, especially during extreme weather. Keep an eye on chlorine, pH, alkalinity, and calcium hardness levels. Make adjustments as necessary.Monitor Pool Equipment: Ensure that your filtration system and pump are functioning properly. A well-maintained filtration system helps remove debris and ensures the water remains clean.Adjust Chemical Dosages: Be ready to adjust chemical dosages after significant changes in water chemistry due to heat, rain, or storms. Keeping a balanced chemical environment is key to maintaining a safe and inviting pool.Protect the Pool During Storms: Before heavy rain, high winds, or hurricanes, take steps to protect the pool by securing equipment and lowering the water level slightly to avoid overflow.Clean the Pool Regularly: After storms or heavy rain, remove any debris from the pool immediately. This reduces the potential for algae growth and helps keep the water clean.ConclusionManaging pool water chemistry during extreme weather requires vigilance, flexibility, and proper preparation. By understanding the impact of weather extremes on pool water and taking the necessary steps to adjust and protect the pool, pool owners can ensure their pools remain clean, safe, and inviting all year round.For pool owners in areas prone to severe weather events like Louisiana, it’s especially important to have a proactive approach to pool care. With the right adjustments and preparation, pools can withstand the impact of heat waves, heavy rain, and hurricanes, continuing to provide a safe and relaxing environment.

