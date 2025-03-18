Mogul, Inc. Launches $5 Million Private Equity Offering for Accredited Investors

Firm Targets Growth in High-Potential Sectors with New Capital Raise

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mogul, Inc., a private equity firm, announced today the launch of a $5 million equity offering aimed at accredited investors. The company is selling 212.5 million shares, representing 25% of its 850 million outstanding shares, at $50,000 per share. The minimum investment is set at 5 shares, or $250,000, targeting a select group of high-net-worth individuals and institutions.

The offering values Mogul, Inc. at $20 million pre-money, with a post-money valuation of $25 million upon completion of the raise. According to CEO Daniel Fainman, the capital will be deployed into high-growth opportunities, though specific sectors or strategies were not disclosed. “We see this as a chance to build value in a dynamic market,” Fainman said in a statement.

Founded with a focus on private equity, Mogul, Inc. aims to leverage its structure—featuring a substantial share count—for flexibility in future growth initiatives. Industry observers note that the $5 million raise is modest compared to larger funds, potentially signaling a concentrated investment approach. The 36-month timeline outlined in the offering aligns with economic recovery trends, though details on expected outcomes remain under wraps.

The offering is exclusive to accredited investors, defined as those with a net worth exceeding $1 million (excluding primary residence) or annual income above $200,000. This aligns with private equity’s traditional audience, offering access to opportunities often unavailable in public markets. CFO Simbarashe Ndemera emphasized the firm’s intent to partner with sophisticated investors who bring strategic value beyond capital.

Private equity has historically drawn attention for its potential to outperform traditional investments, particularly during periods of economic transition. Data from Cambridge Associates highlights strong returns in select vintage years post-recession, though outcomes vary widely based on execution and market conditions. Mogul, Inc.’s entry into this space comes as global markets stabilize following recent volatility.

The firm has not specified plans for the raised funds, but its structure suggests preparation for scalability, possibly through acquisitions or future liquidity events. Investors interested in participating are encouraged to contact Mogul, Inc. for additional details and due diligence materials.

Mogul, Inc. joins a competitive landscape where private equity firms vie for capital amid a surge in alternative investments. The offering is now open, with the $5 million target expected to close as subscriptions are filled.

Media Contact:

Daniel Fainman,

DF@mogulstrategies.com

Mogul, Inc. | Mogul Strategies, Inc.

https://www.mogulstrategies.com/

