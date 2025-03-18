Sparkling Ice partnership with Seattle Reign FC underscores commitment to ‘living life in full flavor’ and celebrating Seattle as a global soccer nexus

PRESTON, Wash., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkling Ice®, crafted by Talking Rain Beverage Company®, today announced a multi-year partnership with Seattle Reign FC, making the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the U.S. the official sparkling refreshment of one of the nation’s most well-known women’s soccer teams.

Building on Sparkling Ice’s position as the official sparkling refreshment of the Seattle Sounders FC, today’s news clinches the brand’s commitment to celebrating fans of flavor and fans of the beautiful game.

“We’re thrilled to kick off this partnership between Sparkling Ice and Seattle Reign FC, just as Seattle prepares to become a global soccer destination,” said Veronica Blankenship, Chief People and Communications Officer at Talking Rain Beverage Company, headquartered in the Pacific Northwest. “At Talking Rain, we like to say we live life in full flavor, and we believe the world should too. For us and for our most passionate consumers, living life in full flavor means staying active, physically and mentally. We can’t wait to share that ethos with two of the best professional soccer teams, located right here in our own backyard.”

With a nearly 40-year history of crafting full-flavored, better-for-you beverages, the makers of Sparkling Ice align with platforms and causes that are most important to their flavor fans. To that end, Sparkling Ice partners with three national nonprofits, The Jed Foundation, Girls on the Run, and K9s For Warriors. These three organizations, like the two professional soccer clubs Sparkling Ice has now teamed up with, promote healthy lifestyles and help people unlock full and vibrant experiences.

As Seattle Reign’s season begins this spring, fans can experience the excitement through in-stadium marketing events during games and unleash their own “Anything But Subtle” persona through Sparkling Ice-themed face painting stations at Seattle’s Lumen Field. Flavor fans who follow Sparkling Ice on social media can expect to see lively collaboration with Seattle Reign. Sparkling Ice also will be available to all players, coaches and staff in their training facilities.

"We are excited to welcome Sparkling Ice as the newest partner of Reign FC," said Seattle Reign FC Chief Revenue Officer Courtney Carter. "The vibrancy of this brand and our shared commitment to the unique communities we serve set this relationship apart. Not only are we creating a new layer of expression within content and matchday experience, but we are also continuing to elevate the Reign brand and deepen our connection with fans.”

For more information, visit www.sparklingice.com.

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice®, is a family-owned company based in Preston, Washington. Through nearly four decades of redefining the sparkling water category, Talking Rain has crafted a remarkable collection of full-flavored, better-for-you beverages, including the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., Sparkling Ice (also available in Caffeine and Energy), and Popwell, a cold-crafted prebiotic soda. Talking Rain drinks are enriched with vitamins and antioxidants and come in a delicious array of bold flavors. Talking Rain believes in sharing its success to support healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity. We live life in full flavor and believe the world should, too.

For more information, please visit www.talkingrain.com.

Media Contact

Annie Alley

Firmani + Associates

206-466-2713

talkingrain@firmani.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4da7803e-9231-49e1-ae83-240da58880c0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21e0217c-0929-413c-bb3d-278640ccd485

Flavor Reigns_500x300 Sparkling Ice, crafted by Talking Rain Beverage Company, today announced a multi-year partnership with Seattle Reign FC. Flavor Reigns_1200x644 Sparkling Ice, crafted by Talking Rain Beverage Company, today announced a multi-year partnership with Seattle Reign FC.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.