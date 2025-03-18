ExoraPad’s Presale Blasts Past 70% Softcap, Could $EXP Become The Next 100X Coin On XRP?

CORK, Ireland, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExoraPad , the cutting-edge AI-powered IDO launchpad on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), is quickly becoming the talk of the XRP community, with its $EXP token presale soaring past 70% of its Softcap in a fast pace.

Investors and analysts alike are speculating, could this be XRP’s next explosive 100X token?

Rapid Momentum, Big Investors Eyeing $EXP

In mere days after its presale launch, ExoraPad has managed to capture the attention of XRP whales, driving significant momentum and validating its massive growth potential.

While many XRP projects struggle amidst market volatility, ExoraPad’s swift ascent is sending a clear message, savvy investors recognize genuine innovation when they see it.

AI-Enhanced Security and Unmatched Transparency

What sets ExoraPad apart from traditional crypto launches is its innovative use of advanced artificial intelligence to vet and launch only the highest-quality blockchain projects, Real-World Assets (RWAs), and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN).

Through rigorous predictive analytics, comprehensive risk assessment, and fraud prevention mechanisms, ExoraPad's AI provides a transparent, secure, and highly efficient investment environment.

For investors, this translates into substantially reduced risks and heightened confidence.

Why EXP Could Be XRP’s Next Big Winner

ExoraPad isn’t just another launchpad, it’s a gateway to the future of decentralized finance (DeFi) on the XRPL. Here’s why industry experts predict exponential growth for $EXP:

Limited Token Supply: With a fixed total supply of just 100 million EXP tokens, scarcity ensures significant upward price pressure.

With a fixed total supply of just 100 million EXP tokens, scarcity ensures significant upward price pressure. AI-Powered Vetting: Utilizing AI, ExoraPad sets a new standard in project selection, significantly mitigating investment risks.

Utilizing AI, ExoraPad sets a new standard in project selection, significantly mitigating investment risks. Attractive Incentives: Token holders benefit from lucrative staking rewards, early project access, and exclusive governance rights.

Token holders benefit from lucrative staking rewards, early project access, and exclusive governance rights. Profit Sharing: Holders enjoy up to 70% fee-sharing from launchpad activities, creating powerful incentives for long-term holding.

How to Join the ExoraPad Presale Before It’s Too Late

With the presale rapidly filling, investors are urged to act immediately to secure their positions:

Acquire XRP Tokens: Purchase XRP through reputable exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, or Kraken. Set Up a Compatible Wallet: Ensure your XRP is in a non-custodial wallet such as Xaman Wallet. Participate in the Presale: Visit ExoraPad’s official presale page , deposit XRP, and lock in your allocation of $EXP. Automatic Airdrop: EXP tokens are seamlessly distributed to your wallet post-presale.

XRP’s Next 100X Gem?

As the crypto market heats up again, ExoraPad stands out distinctly on the XRPL, propelled by its sophisticated AI-driven technology, robust community backing, and impressive presale performance. Investors now have a rare chance to grab what could become XRP’s most lucrative token in recent history.

With EXP’s presale surpassing all expectations and XRP whales already positioning themselves strategically, the time to act is now.

Secure your spot in the ExoraPad revolution and don’t be left wondering "what if?"

