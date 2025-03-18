[Latest] Global Bowel Management Systems Market Size/Share Worth USD 3.72 Billion by 2034 at a 2.38% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Bowel Management Systems Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 2.94 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.01 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 3.72 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 2.38% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Axonics Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast Group, Convatec Group, Consure Medical, Hollister Incorporated, Laborie Medical Technologies corp., Prosys International Ltd., Renew medical inc., Welland medical limited, qufora a/s, Medtronic, wellspect healthcare, TG Eakin, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Bowel Management Systems Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Colostomy Bags, Irrigation System, Nerve Modulation Devices, Accessories), By End User (Hospitals, Home Care, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), By Patient Type (Adult, Pediatric), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Bowel Management Systems Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.94 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.01 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 3.72 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 2.38% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Bowel Management Systems Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=66800

Bowel Management Systems Market Overview

The global bowel management systems market is witnessing healthy growth owing to the rising incidence of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and the growing penetration of healthcare in developing economies. To prevent skin damage due to exposure to moisture, as well as to minimize the risk of infection through the containment of waste, bowel management systems are used in the management of fecal incontinence.

The growing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, especially colorectal cancer and IBS, has led to a high demand for bowel management products like colostomy bags, irrigation systems, rectal irrigation systems, nerve modulation devices, bowel management systems, etc.

Healthcare providers and medical professionals are focusing on education and awareness initiatives aimed at promoting appropriate bowel care, resulting in increasing market growth. Bowel management products have now been included in the hospital and clinic’s treatment protocols, improving the hygiene and care of the patients.

Nonetheless, despite sound growth, the industry is challenged by a lack of skilled healthcare practitioners proficient in bowel management intervention, especially in developing regions. Patients, especially the elderly and bedridden ones, have a lot of difficulties managing bowel disorders in a proper way when they feel shy and ashamed of incontinence issues

Despite these challenges, the developing world offers an expansive opportunity for growth, especially in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where healthcare infrastructure is developing quickly. In regions like China, India, and Brazil, the growing investments in healthcare have improved access to advanced bowel management solutions.

Policies promoting healthcare accessibility by the government and increasing disposable income have also supported the growth of the market. For instance, multinational companies such as Coloplast and ConvaTec are entering these regions and launching unique products to cater to the increasing demand from patients.

Rapidly rising incidence of autoimmune disorders such as IBS, resulting in chronic constipation and fecal incontinence, has augmented the demand for a bowel management system. Increased awareness of quality healthcare in developing countries is enabling patients to undergo advanced treatment procedures, which shall benefit the market significantly.

Request a Customized Copy of the Bowel Management Systems Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=66800

Based on Patient Type, the Global Bowel Management Systems Market is segmented into Adult and Pediatric. In 2024, the adult segment was the largest group. It is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The high prevalence of fecal incontinence in adults has driven the growth of this market. It’s a very common condition in adults, estimated to affect 1 in 12 adults or 18 million people in the U.S.

Moreover, the growing accessibility of technologically advanced products has allowed patients to manage fecal incontinence effectively, which may contribute to the growth of the global intestinal management system market. Furthermore, raising patient education initiatives for the efficient treatment of fecal incontinence continues to propel the growth in this segment.

North America holds a prominent position in the field of bowel management systems, owing to a well-established research and development environment that is continually working to improve existing technologies and innovate new solutions.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Americans 65 and older will total 80 million by 2050, driving the need for more bowel management solutions, as older people are more likely to suffer from fecal incontinence and digestive disorders.

Increasing technological development is also challenging the market, especially as companies in North America are heavily investing in R&D to develop market products that will provide greater efficiency and be user-friendly for bowel management systems. Some of the enormous trends that drive the industry consist of smart technologies, better materials, and better design features to ensure maximum patient satisfaction.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.01 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 3.72 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 2.94 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 2.38% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Product Type, End User, Patient Type and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the Bowel Management Systems report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2024 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2025

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Bowel Management Systems report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Bowel Management Systems Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bowel-management-systems-market/

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Bowel Management Systems market. The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict a deep scenario of the market. Segment-wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Bowel Management Systems industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after-market service providers, market giants, and niche players, which are studied and analyzed extensively for their strengths and weaknesses as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players’ profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends, and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Bowel Management Systems market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Bowel Management Systems market forward?

What are the Bowel Management Systems Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Bowel Management Systems Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Bowel Management Systems market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Bowel Management Systems Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bowel-management-systems-market/

Bowel Management Systems Market Regional Analysis

The bowel management systems market globally is a highly consolidated market supported with a market share of leading companies. Bone & Joint combination of both diseases constitutes nearly half of the total bowel management market.

As noted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States and results in a high number of colostomy procedures.

The growing geriatric population is another major driver for North American market dominance. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that more than 16% of the U.S. population is 65 or older, which increases the demand for colostomy bags, irrigation systems, and other bowel management devices.

Positive reimbursement policies, including Medicare and private insurance coverage for bowel management devices, also promote wider acceptance of such products. The presence of other high market players like Medtronic, Coloplast, Convatec, etc.; in North America adds to its market dominance.

Request a Customized Copy of the Bowel Management Systems Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bowel-management-systems-market/

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Bowel Management Systems Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Colostomy Bags, Irrigation System, Nerve Modulation Devices, Accessories), By End User (Hospitals, Home Care, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), By Patient Type (Adult, Pediatric), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bowel-management-systems-market/

List of the prominent players in the Bowel Management Systems Market:

Axonics Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Braun Melsungen AG

Coloplast Group

Convatec Group

Consure Medical

Hollister Incorporated

Laborie Medical Technologies corp.

Prosys International Ltd.

Renew medical inc.

Welland medical limited

qufora a/s

Medtronic

wellspect healthcare

TG Eakin

Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Bowel Management Systems Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bowel-management-systems-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market Size, Trends and Insights By Drug Type (Exon skipping drugs, Corticosteroids, Gene therapy, Other drug types), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Psychiatric Digital Biomarkers Market: Psychiatric Digital Biomarkers Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Wearable, Mobile based Applications, Sensors, Other Type), By Clinical Practice (Diagnostic Psychiatric Digital Biomarkers, Monitoring Psychiatric Digital Biomarkers, Predictive and Prognostic Psychiatric Digital Biomarkers, Other Clinical Practice), By End Use (Healthcare Companies, Healthcare Providers, Payers, Other End Use), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Electrophysiology Devices Market: Electrophysiology Devices Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Ablation Catheters, Diagnostic Catheters, Mapping System, Accessories, Others), By Application (Atrial Fibrillation, Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT), Ventricular Tachycardia, Others), By End User (Hospitals & ASCs, Specialty Clinics & Diagnostic Centers), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Vitreous Tamponades Market: Vitreous Tamponades Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Gaseous Tamponades, Liquid Tamponades, Silicone Oil, Perchloroethane, Others), By Application (Retinal Detachment, Macular Hole, Endophthalmis, Intraocular Tumours, Vitreous Haemorrhage, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Germanium 68 Gallium 68 Generator Market: Germanium 68 Gallium 68 Generator Market Size, Trends and Insights By Generator Type (Organic Column Generators, Inorganic Column Generators), By Application (Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Imaging, Radiopharmaceutical Development, Clinical Research, Others), By End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Empty Capsules Market: Empty Capsules Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Gelatin Capsules, Non-gelatin Capsules), By Functionality (Immediate-release Capsules, Sustained-release Capsules, Delayed-release Capsules), By Application (Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs, Vitamin & Dietary Supplements, Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations, Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs, Other), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Nuclear Medicine/ Radio Pharmaceuticals Market: Nuclear Medicine/ Radio Pharmaceuticals Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Biochemistry Research), By Modality (SPECT, PET, Alpha-emitters, Beta-emitters, Brachytherapy), By Application (Oncology, Urology, Cardiology, Neurology, Thyroid, Others), By End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Egg Donation Market: Egg Donation Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type of Egg Donation (Fresh Donor Eggs, Frozen Donor Eggs), By Age Group of Donors (21–25 Years, 26–30 Years, 31–35 Years), By End User (Individuals (Intended Parents), LGBTQ+ Community, Medical Research Institutes), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

The Bowel Management Systems Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Colostomy Bags

Irrigation System

Nerve Modulation Devices

Accessories

By End User

Hospitals

Home Care

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Patient Type

Adult

Pediatric

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Bowel Management Systems Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bowel-management-systems-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Bowel Management Systems Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Bowel Management Systems Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Bowel Management Systems Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Bowel Management Systems Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Bowel Management Systems Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Bowel Management Systems Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Bowel Management Systems Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Bowel Management Systems Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Bowel Management Systems Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Bowel Management Systems Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Bowel Management Systems Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Bowel Management Systems Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bowel-management-systems-market/

Reasons to Purchase Bowel Management Systems Market Report

Bowel Management Systems Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Bowel Management Systems Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Bowel Management Systems Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Bowel Management Systems Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Bowel Management Systems market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Buy this Premium Bowel Management Systems Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bowel-management-systems-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Bowel Management Systems market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Bowel Management Systems market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Bowel Management Systems market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Bowel Management Systems industry.

Managers in the Bowel Management Systems sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Bowel Management Systems market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Bowel Management Systems products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Bowel Management Systems Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bowel-management-systems-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://atozresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/

Buy this Premium Bowel Management Systems Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bowel-management-systems-market/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.