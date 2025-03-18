USD 51.8 Billion Camping Equipment Market is Likely to Grow at 8.6% CAGR During 2023-2032

The camping equipment market was valued at $23.3 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $51.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2032.

On the basis of region, North America region dominated the global camping equipment market in 2022 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period. ” — Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a report, titled "Camping Equipment Market by Type camping furniture, camping backpacks, tents, cooking systems and cookware, and camping gear & accessories), application (personal and commercial), distribution channel (business to business, supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty sporting stores, online retailers and others),: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the camping equipment market was valued at $23.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $51.8 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2032. Camping equipment refers to the various tools, gear, and supplies specifically designed and utilized for outdoor camping activities. These items are essential for creating a comfortable and functional camping experience, enabling individuals or groups to set up temporary shelters, prepare meals, and address various needs while spending time in nature. Camping equipment encompasses a wide range of items, including tents, sleeping bags, cooking utensils, portable stoves, lanterns or flashlights, backpacks, camping chairs, sleeping pads, and other accessories tailored to the demands of outdoor living. The selection of camping equipment is influenced by factors such as the type of camping which includes backpacking, car camping, the season, and individual preferences, with an emphasis on providing convenience, safety, and enjoyment during the camping adventure.Prime determinants of growthThe growth of the camping equipment industry is majorly driven by many factors. The increased emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly products, with consumers increasingly seeking camping gear that minimizes environmental impact. Moreover, the lightweight and compact gear have gained popularity, particularly among backpackers, as innovations in materials and design offer functionality without added weight. The integration of smart technology into camping gear, such as solar-powered tents and portable power stations, is on the rise, enhancing convenience and connectivity during outdoor adventures. In addition, the emergence of "glamping" has led to a demand for high-end, luxurious camping equipment, including stylish tents and premium bedding. The shift towards online sales channels, a focus on health and wellness features in camping gear, and the trend of customization to meet individual preferences are also notable factors shaping the market. Furthermore, the ongoing innovations in materials, incorporating lighter yet durable fabrics and eco-friendly options, continue to influence the design and production of camping equipment. However, despite this growth, the commercial segment accounted for a lower market share in terms of value in the year 2022.The business to business segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on distribution channel, the business to business segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifth of the camping equipment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The camping industry is experiencing growth in emerging regions such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, where consumers lack awareness of camping methods, equipment, and accessories. The travel agencies offer camping trips and organized vacations to tourists. In this scenario, these agencies often procure camping equipment in bulk directly from manufacturers or wholesalers. Consequently, camping equipment manufacturers emphasize a B2B approach to expand their global market presence and scale their market size. The North America segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period Interestingly, 79% of those who initiated camping in a tent in 2020 continued to prefer tent camping, while only 31% of those who started in a cabin or glamping accommodation continued with that preference. This trend indicates a growing interest in camping across the general population, contributing to increased demand for camping equipment in the region.Leading Market Players: -AMG-GROUPBIG AGNES, INC.DOMETIC GROUP ABEXXEL OUTDOORS, LLCHILLEBERG THE TENTMAKER ABJOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.NEWELL BRANDS INC.OASE OUTDOORS APSSIMEX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL GMBHVF CORPORATION

