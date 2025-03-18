Zaya Younan On A Mission To Redefine The Cigar Industry

Los Angeles, CA, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an industry steeped in tradition, Zaya Younan, Chairman & CEO of El Septimo Cigars, has reshaped the premium cigar market in ways never seen before. While many brands continue to rely on outdated methods and decades-old blending techniques, Mr. Younan has propelled El Septimo to become the fastest-growing and most innovative cigar company in the world. His relentless pursuit of perfection, commitment to craftsmanship, and ability to introduce groundbreaking innovations have made El Septimo the new global standard for premium cigars and luxury products.

Over the past three years, Zaya Younan has personally designed and introduced 30 new cigars, each meticulously crafted with the finest aged tobaccos and revolutionary blending techniques. These cigars have set new benchmarks for flavor complexity, construction, and consistency, rivaling and surpassing some of the most well-known legacy brands.

In 2025, El Septimo will celebrate its 20th anniversary with the launch of the Doble Gran Reserva, a cigar designed to compete head-to-head with Havana Cohiba and the best cigars in the world. This highly anticipated release will showcase the highest level of craftsmanship and blending expertise, offering a luxurious and refined smoking experience unmatched by any other brand.

But Younan’s impact goes beyond cigars—he has also developed and launched 15 new cigar accessories, introducing designs that have never existed before in the industry. Among them is his latest patented innovation: the world’s first refrigerated ashtray, an invention that cools cigars while resting, preserving their taste, and ensuring a flawless smoking experience. This groundbreaking product eliminates the heat buildup that alters flavors, solving a problem that cigar smokers have unknowingly accepted for generations.

Under Younan’s leadership, El Septimo has shattered another industry barrier by offering the world’s first ultra-premium cigar priced at only $12 per cigar. This is unheard of in the luxury cigar market, where quality has traditionally come at exorbitant prices. By leveraging cutting-edge farming techniques, precision fermentation, and rigorous quality control, El Septimo delivers a smoking experience superior to high-end Cuban cigars—at a fraction of the cost.

This bold move has redefined the accessibility of premium cigars, allowing more enthusiasts to experience luxury without compromise. No other brand in the industry has dared to challenge the status quo in this way.

El Septimo’s rise has been nothing short of extraordinary. What was once a niche luxury cigar brand is now a globally recognized leader, with a rapidly growing customer base spanning Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and Asia.

The company’s success is built on four pillars that distinguish it from every other cigar brand:

• Superior Quality & Craftsmanship – El Septimo cigars are made from the highest-grade tobaccos, aged and fermented for 5 to 15 years in control natural enviroment, ensuring unparalleled smoothness, complexity, and consistency.

• Relentless Innovation – From new blends to patented accessories, El Septimo has introduced more new products in the past three years than any other cigar company in the world.

• Unmatched Luxury at Every Price Point – El Septimo proves that a cigar doesn’t have to be overpriced to be world-class. By controlling every step of production, the company has eliminated inefficiencies that drive up costs without sacrificing quality.

• A Global Luxury Brand – El Septimo is not just another cigar company—it is a luxury lifestyle brand that is elevating the perception of cigars on a worldwide scale.

As El Septimo enters its 20th anniversary, the company is stronger than ever, with expansion plans that will further cement its position as the most dominant force in the cigar industry. With 30 new cigars, 15 accessory designs, patented technology, and the best ultra-premium cigar at an unbeatable price, Zaya Younan has redefined what it means to craft, enjoy, and experience a luxury cigar.

