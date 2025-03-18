New Podcast 'This is Me' by Kathleen 'Frankie' Francesca to Launch in Spring 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kathleen “Frankie” Francesca, a prominent businesswoman with experience in regenerative medicine and beauty, is preparing to launch her new podcast titled “This is Me.” Known for her ability to connect with audiences in the skincare, beauty, and lifestyle industries, Frankie hopes to bring the same authenticity and insight to her new platform.

With over eight years of experience as President of a regenerative company and ownership of several anti-aging clinics, Frankie has gained extensive knowledge in health and wellness. Her podcast will provide listeners with a unique combination of professional advice and heartfelt personal stories, offering an authentic space to learn.

“This is Me” will feature candid conversations about success, failure, and personal growth. Frankie’s vision for the podcast is to create an intimate atmosphere in which listeners feel as though they are part of a meaningful conversation between close friends. Each episode will explore real-life experiences, encouraging openness and vulnerability. Taking inspiration from her relationship with her daughter Valentina, Frankie will approach her podcast with the same heartfelt storytelling she shares with her child. Through “This is Me,” Frankie wants to inspire others to pursue their passions and embrace their true selves.

The podcast will allow Frankie to reach a broader audience, empowering listeners to overcome challenges and take actionable steps toward personal growth. Whether listeners are seeking insights on career advancement, wellness tips, or personal reflection, “This is Me” will provide thought-provoking discussions designed to motivate and uplift.

“This is Me” is scheduled to premiere in Spring of 2025. Listeners can tune in through major podcast platforms, with episodes available on-demand to accommodate busy lifestyles.

For updates on the podcast and to learn more about Kathleen “Frankie” Francesca’s journey, follow her on social media https://www.instagram.com/kathleenfrancescal/

