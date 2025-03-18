TESLA TAPS MILITARY COMMANDER AND EMERGENCY PHYSICIAN TO LEAD EMS OPERATIONS IN AUSTIN

Emergency physician Dr. Josh McConkey appointed as Tesla's new Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Medical Director Author of Award-winning book 'Be The Weight Behind The Spear'

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a strategic move highlighting its commitment to employee safety, Tesla has appointed distinguished military commander and emergency physician Dr. Josh McConkey as its new Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Medical Director at their corporate headquarters in Austin, Texas. This appointment brings combat-tested medical leadership to one of the world's most innovative automotive and technology companies.Dr. McConkey, who commands the 459th Aeromedical Staging Squadron at Andrews Air Force Base and has logged over 340 flight hours as a flight surgeon (including 90 combat hours), will spearhead the development of cutting-edge emergency medical protocols for Tesla's Austin operations."I'm excited to work with the all-star team of professionals at Tesla, leveraging clinical expertise and innovative approaches to optimize emergency medical protocols in Tesla’s fast-paced, cutting-edge environment," said Dr. McConkey, whose military decorations include the Air Medal and Army Commendation Medal for service during Operation Iraqi Freedom.Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. McConkey leads The Weight Behind the Spear Foundation, a North Carolina-based nonprofit organization supporting those in need. A former Congressional candidate and author of " Be The Weight Behind The Spear ," he regularly provides expert analysis on military and medical topics for major media outlets.Dr. McConkey is available for interviews to discuss Tesla founder Elon Musk’s DOGE initiative, from a military perspective, emergency medical protocols for high-tech manufacturing environments like Tesla, the integration of military medical expertise in corporate settings, workplace safety in advanced manufacturing, leadership transitions from military medicine to corporate healthcare and more.For book review copies of “Be The Weight Behind The Spear”, media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Dr. Josh McConkey, please contact:

