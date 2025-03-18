GEORGIA, March 18 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that TriNet is planning to create 750 new jobs at a new corporate center in Dunwoody over the next five years, representing an estimated $15.4 million in investment in DeKalb County.

“As the No. 1 state for business, one of the key drivers of our success is our metro Atlanta area that continues to attract a strong ecosystem of job creators like TriNet,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “TriNet’s services for small businesses will further that network while creating meaningful jobs and investment for the Dunwoody and DeKalb County community.”

TriNet provides comprehensive HR solutions, technology, expertise, and access to world-class benefits that enable small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to attract and develop top-tier talent.

“We look forward to opening a new TriNet office in metro Atlanta and becoming a part of this vibrant and growing business community,” saidMike Simonds, TriNet President and CEO. “We are excited to partner with Atlanta’s strong universities and thriving small business ecosystem as we expand our local team and establish a hub where TriNet colleagues from across the country can come together for training, development, and collaboration to better serve our customers.”

“At TriNet, our people are the heart of everything we do, and we are thrilled to expand our team here in metro Atlanta,” said Catherine Wragg, TriNet Chief People Officer. “This new office will help us attract top talent, foster our strong culture of collaboration and making an impact, and further invest in the professional growth of our colleagues. We are committed to creating a workplace where our colleagues can thrive and look forward to making a positive impact in this community.”

TriNet’s new approximately 150,000-square-foot space will be located in Dunwoody. The company will immediately begin hiring for technology, HR consulting, client management, and sales roles, with plans to leverage its increased presence to grow its regional Atlanta and Southeast customer base. To learn more about TriNet, including where interested individuals can apply for jobs, visit www.trinet.com/about-us/careers.

“Dunwoody provides the ideal setting for TriNet, offering unparalleled access to the region’s talented workforce and a vibrant, mixed-use environment surrounded by top-tier restaurants, shops, and entertainment,” said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch. “We are thrilled to welcome TriNet, whose investment will bring hundreds of new jobs to our community. This is another example of a growing company choosing Dunwoody.”

“TriNet’s investment in DeKalb County is a testament to the strength of our workforce, our infrastructure, and our commitment to fostering a thriving business environment,” said DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson. “The creation of 750 new jobs will bring invaluable opportunities to our residents while reinforcing DeKalb as a premier destination for corporate growth and innovation. We proudly welcome TriNet to our community and look forward to the positive impact this expansion will have on our local economy and workforce.”

“TriNet’s investment in DeKalb County will create jobs, drive innovation, and strengthen our economy,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “With direct access to a pipeline of emerging talent from metro Atlanta’s renowned universities, TriNet is uniquely positioned to connect businesses with the next generation of HR and business professionals.”

Assistant Director of Statewide Projects John Soper represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this project in partnership with the City of Dunwoody, Decide DeKalb, Metro Atlanta Chamber, University System of Georgia, and Georgia Power.

“TriNet’s decision to locate in Georgia reflects the confidence companies have in the state as a hub for innovation, talent, and long-term success,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Strong partnerships between industry, communities, and higher education drive economic growth. We’re excited about the opportunities this investment will bring and congratulate Dunwoody and DeKalb County on this milestone. Welcome to Georgia, TriNet!”

About TriNet

TriNet provides small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with HR solutions and offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, and payroll services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet’s suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll, and time and attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most – growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com.