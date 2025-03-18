Basis Climate facilitates transfer of multiple solar and wind Production Tax Credits (PTCs) for ACCIONA Energía

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Climate, a leading facilitator of clean energy tax credit transfers, announces the successful transfer of Production Tax Credits (PTCs) across three transactions on behalf of ACCIONA Energía, a subsidiary of ACCIONA, a global leader in the development and management of infrastructure, water, services, and renewable energies.

The transferred credits were generated by ACCIONA Energía’s Fort Bend, Red-Tailed Hawk, Green Pastures I, and Green Pastures II facilities located in Texas. Fort Bend is a 240MWac solar project, while the larger Red-Tailed Hawk is a 350MWac solar farm. Green Pastures I and Green Pastures II, two wind farms with combined capacity of 300MWac, were acquired by ACCIONA in November 2024. These four projects, alongside three wind farms in Cameron County, and the Cunningham Battery Storage System located in Hunt County, Texas represent the company’s commitment to continued renewable energy investments in the state.

For the Fort Bend and Red-Tailed Hawk projects, ACCIONA Energía engaged Basis to find buyers for the PTCs associated with its Class B interest in each project, outside of an existing tax equity partnership. Additionally, ACCIONA Energía was able to efficiently monetize the Production Tax Credits from Green Pastures I & II wind projects following their acquisition.

Basis Climate’s CEO Erik Underwood noted “the era of tax credit transferability means many new forms of selling credits are now possible. We look forward to supporting more developers as they evaluate this type of tax credit sale in the future.”

About Basis Climate

Basis Climate is a leading facilitator of clean energy tax credit transfers, providing a seamless and efficient platform for businesses and individuals to monetize their tax credits generated from renewable energy projects. The company's mission is to unlock the full potential of clean energy tax credits by connecting credit generators with motivated buyers, ultimately accelerating the transition to a clean and sustainable future.

