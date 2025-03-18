Pet Toys Market Poised for Significant Growth, Projected to Reach USD 8.6 Billion by 2035 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Brazilians are very pet enthusiastic. The Brazilian pet market is considered among the top five in the world. Like other pet owners in the region Brazilian pet owners also increasingly love to gift and treat their pets. Thus the lovable nature of pet parents in Brazil has further opened up new sales opportunities for market participants in Brazil. The Mexican pet toys market is also expected to open up new growth opportunities for the players as the penetration of pet cats and dogs is surging in the region. Besides this, the enthusiasm among people to provide all the necessities to their canine and feline members is expected to reflect a positive growth outlook.

NEWARK, Del:, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pet toys market is experiencing remarkable growth and is expected to continue its upward trajectory over the next decade. Valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2025, the pet toys market is projected to expand significantly, reaching USD 8.6 billion by 2035. With a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2025 to 2035, the industry is set to witness considerable development, fueled by increasing pet ownership, evolving pet care trends, and rising disposable incomes across the globe.

Will the Demand from Pet Day Care Centers Facilitate Growth?

Pet hotels and day care centers are playing a key role in driving the sales of animal luxuries and necessities. With the rapidly growing pet love the pet daycare and hotels have now engaged in providing an extensive range of luxury services for family members.

Moreover, day care centers also provide other services like grooming, spa, pets playing area, and other entertainment services. Subsequently, booming day care industry is further expected to fuel demand for pet toys in the coming years.

Considering this, market participants are undertaking efforts to enhance their market reach in the booming B2B category.

Is Personalization Key to Expansion of Pet Toys Market?

With the rapidly booming pet care industry , the participants have realized the need to provide personalized and customized items that cater to the specific end-use requirements of pet users. In the light of the growing demand for personalized pet toys, the market participants are providing an opportunity to pet owners to personalize their pet requirements through their online platforms.

Customization is currently provided in terms of style, size, design, color, etc. that can best match the pet’s requirements. Shutterfly, Inc. is one such company that provides an opportunity to pet owners to customize their purchases. Such aspects are expected to play a key role in driving the sales growth of pet toys in the coming years.

How Are Pet Toys Manufacturers Planning on Increasing Their Reach?

The pet toys market is classified as highly competitive with high penetration of regional and local players. To gain a sales advantage over other players, enhancing the business reach is one of the key strategies. The more the reach in the market, better will be the sales growth. An increasing number of market players are driven by this idea.

Besides this, the manufacturers are enhancing their penetration in the industry through collaboration with digital pet care retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Chewy, Petco, etc. with an aim to extend their toy offerings to broader audience base. Such expansion strategies adopted on the part of players are further expected to play an important role in enhancing the product adoption.

Technological Advancements and Innovations

Technological innovations are playing a vital role in shaping the future of the pet toys market. Smart pet toys, which incorporate technology such as sensors, cameras, and mobile connectivity, are gaining traction among tech-savvy pet owners. These high-tech products allow pet owners to interact with their pets remotely, ensuring their pets remain engaged and entertained even when their owners are away. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into pet toys is also an emerging trend that is expected to contribute to market growth.

Moreover, the rise of online retail platforms and e-commerce websites has made pet toys more accessible to a broader audience. E-commerce is becoming an increasingly dominant distribution channel, providing pet owners with easy access to a wide range of pet toys from various brands.

Premium and Customized Pet Toys Gain Popularity

As pet owners continue to view their pets as family members, the demand for premium, high-quality, and even customized pet toys is on the rise. Consumers are willing to invest more in products that cater to their pets' individual preferences and needs. Customized pet toys, which can be tailored to a pet's size, age, or play style, are gaining traction. Additionally, premium products made from high-quality, durable materials are appealing to those seeking long-lasting and safer options for their pets. This trend is anticipated to boost the market’s growth in the coming years.

Regional Insights into the Pet Toys Market

United States : The U.S. pet toys market is expected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR, driven by rising pet ownership and increasing consumer spending on high-quality, durable, and eco-friendly products. E-commerce platforms will also play a key role in expanding market reach.

: The U.S. pet toys market is expected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR, driven by rising pet ownership and increasing consumer spending on high-quality, durable, and eco-friendly products. E-commerce platforms will also play a key role in expanding market reach. United Kingdom: In the UK, the pet toys market will grow at a 6.4% CAGR, with demand for sustainable and premium products rising. Online sales and a focus on pet health will continue to drive market growth.

In the UK, the pet toys market will grow at a 6.4% CAGR, with demand for sustainable and premium products rising. Online sales and a focus on pet health will continue to drive market growth. Germany: Germany's pet toys market is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR, fueled by increasing pet ownership and a shift towards eco-friendly, safe, and durable products. E-commerce will enhance product availability and brand engagement.

Germany's pet toys market is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR, fueled by increasing pet ownership and a shift towards eco-friendly, safe, and durable products. E-commerce will enhance product availability and brand engagement. India: India will see a rapid 7.1% CAGR in its pet toys market, driven by rising disposable incomes and growing awareness of pet care. Interactive and premium toys will see strong demand as pets are increasingly viewed as family members.

India will see a rapid 7.1% CAGR in its pet toys market, driven by rising disposable incomes and growing awareness of pet care. Interactive and premium toys will see strong demand as pets are increasingly viewed as family members. China: China’s pet toys market is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 7.4% CAGR, with rising pet ownership and disposable incomes. The demand for interactive toys and the expansion of e-commerce will fuel this growth.



Pet Toys Market in Emerging Economies: A Rising Trend

While North America and Europe remain strong markets for pet toys, emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions are beginning to contribute significantly to global growth. Rising disposable incomes, increasing awareness of pet care, and the adoption of pets as companions are factors driving this growth. Countries like China, India, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to see a surge in demand for pet toys, particularly in urban areas where pet ownership is growing rapidly. This trend presents substantial opportunities for both local and global companies operating in the pet toys market.

“The growth of online shopping and subscription services is facilitating greater access to an expanded array of pet products for consumers, while e-commerce platforms significantly bolster brand engagement.” - says Sudip Saha Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from the Pet Toys Market

Increasing Pet Ownership : The rising number of pet adoptions worldwide is driving demand for pet toys, as more households seek products that enhance the well-being of their pets.

: The rising number of pet adoptions worldwide is driving demand for pet toys, as more households seek products that enhance the well-being of their pets. Technological Advancements : The growing popularity of smart pet toys, such as AI-powered and sensor-driven options, reflects a shift towards more interactive and engaging products for pets.

: The growing popularity of smart pet toys, such as AI-powered and sensor-driven options, reflects a shift towards more interactive and engaging products for pets. Sustainability Trends : Eco-friendly and sustainable pet toys are gaining traction, with consumers increasingly favoring products made from natural, recycled, and biodegradable materials.

: Eco-friendly and sustainable pet toys are gaining traction, with consumers increasingly favoring products made from natural, recycled, and biodegradable materials. Premium Products on the Rise : As pets are increasingly treated as family members, there is a growing preference for high-quality, durable, and customizable pet toys that offer both safety and enjoyment.

: As pets are increasingly treated as family members, there is a growing preference for high-quality, durable, and customizable pet toys that offer both safety and enjoyment. E-commerce Growth: Online shopping and subscription-based services are revolutionizing the pet toys market, providing consumers with convenient access to a broader range of products.



Sustainability: A Growing Focus in the Pet Toys Market

With global sustainability efforts gaining momentum, the pet toys market is embracing eco-friendly production methods. A growing segment of pet owners is actively seeking products made from biodegradable, non-toxic, and sustainable materials. Manufacturers are responding by creating toys using recycled plastics, organic cotton, and even plant-based components. This shift to environmentally friendly products not only aligns with consumer values but also addresses the need for safer and greener pet care options, setting the stage for a more sustainable future in the pet toys industry.

Is the Emergence of Smart Toys Reshaping Consumer Preferences?

With rapid technological advancement, smart pet toys are slowly gaining traction. The tech-savvy nature of millennial pet owners has encouraged the players operating in the market to develop hi-tech and smart pet entertainment solutions like AI-powered interactive robots, etc.

For instance, Felik is one such smart pet toy that comes with a camera and AI (Machine Learning) with the capability of tracking the pet’s movements automatically.

This is how the introduction of smart pet toys has changed entertainment for the pets. The adoption of such smart toys is likely to increase as these toys also eliminate the need for manual control of toys by pet owners.

Shift from Indirect to DTC Channels Reshaping Operations

In terms of sales channel, the direct-to-consumer (DTC) trend is gaining momentum. Increasing penetration of regional and local players is further likely to drive the trend of adopting DTC distribution channels. Besides this, the expansion of digital eco-system has played an important role in facilitating the manufacturers to directly connect with their consumers.

The players are also actively engaged in promoting their brands through content advertisement like blogs, articles, etc. Developing such direct contact with end customers is likely to help players to increase brand awareness.

Rise of Private Pet Toys Labels

The emergence of private label brands is the new retail revolution that is reshaping industry trends. The well-established pet care retailers have now engaged in offering their own line of products by introducing private label brands.

Moreover, private labels are currently engaged in offering cost-effective products and the mid-range and premium range has become their focus. The brand Vibrant Life introduced by Walmart is one such example for private label brand.

Impact of Low-cost DIY Products on Pet Toys Sales

The do-it-yourself or DIY trend is currently experiencing a remarkable growth, and pet toys market is not to be left aside. This behavior on the part of consumers is likely to encourage them to make toys for their pets rather than buying them. Price-conscious consumers have now resorted to DIY as the preference for better materials, durable product without the hassle of extra expenses is increasing.

These consumers are increasingly engaged in making entertainment toys for their pets out of the available materials. Besides this, article and blog publications related to DIY toys are further encouraging the consumers to resort to making toys by themselves instead of buying one. This trend on the part of consumers is expected to hinder the adoption of pet toys by pet owners to some extent in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape of the Pet Toys Market

The pet toys market features a mix of established global brands and emerging local manufacturers, all competing through innovation and specialization. Leading companies focus on creating interactive, smart, and eco-friendly toys while investing in sustainable materials. They leverage strong online and offline distribution networks to expand their reach.

Smaller brands are gaining traction by offering premium, customizable, and unique products that appeal to discerning consumers. The rise of e-commerce and subscription services is intensifying competition, enabling new players to reach wider audiences and challenge larger, established brands, creating a dynamic and evolving market landscape.

Key Market Players

Kong Company

Petmate

Barebones LLC

Ethical Products, Inc.

Pet Sport USA, Inc.



Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Chew Toys, Interactive Toys, Plush Toys, Rope Toys, Ball Toys, and Others.

By Sales Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Pet Stores, Online, Veterinary Clinics, and Others.

By Pet Type:

Dogs, Cats, Birds, Fish, Small Mammals, and Reptiles.

By Region:

North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

