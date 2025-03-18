Compass Health Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer, Bringing More Than 20 Years of Experience to Advance Behavioral Healthcare in Northwest Washington

EVERETT, Wash., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Health, Northwest Washington’s behavioral healthcare leader, recently welcomed Janet Carbary as its new chief financial officer (CFO). With more than 20 years of experience in finance, healthcare management, and operations, Carbary is a valued addition to the organization as it continues to chart its course for growth and innovation.

“Janet brings a wealth of knowledge to our organization, but also an admirable passion for the work that we do,” said Tom Sebastian, CEO of Compass Health. “She is someone who entered the behavioral healthcare field early in her career and worked her way to executive-level positions, thanks to that passion. We couldn’t be happier to have her join Compass Health, especially during a time when demand for our services continues to increase, and we’re innovating not only to keep pace but also to get ahead. Janet’s thoughtful, proactive leadership will serve our team well, and I’m looking forward to seeing how our organization thrives under her guidance.”

As CFO, Carbary will oversee the financial management of Compass Health, including planning, budgeting, and reporting. She will leverage her expertise to support the organization’s spectrum of services, including those in which she has prior experience, such as the Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) and Wraparound with Intensive Services (WISe). Additionally, she will play an instrumental role in advancing large-scale initiatives like the Broadway Campus Redevelopment Project . Phase II of the campus, the Marc Healing Center , is set to open this summer.

“There are so many amazing programs and resources available at Compass Health that I wish more people in our community knew about,” said Carbary. “In joining the organization, I’m eager to increase awareness about the spectrum of services we offer as well as help remove the stigma around behavioral health. While working directly with clients is something I’ve enjoyed immensely throughout my career, as I moved into executive positions, I’ve found just as much fulfillment in taking care of the people who care for our clients and the systems that enable them to do so.”

Carbary has always been driven to the mental health field and began her career specializing in working with individuals with schizophrenia at Spokane Community Mental Health. There, she worked with one of the original intensive outpatient programs, after which the IOP currently at Compass Health is modeled.

Since then, she’s served as CFO for several organizations, including the not-for-profit One Mind, where she campaigned for funding to research schizophrenia and traumatic brain injuries. She gained experience in operations, process improvement, and managing complex organizations through her tenure as CFO, COO and CEO for organizations like Carlsbad Medical Center, Pacific Physicians Lab, YouScript, and Integrated Rehabilitation Group.

“The vision, mission, and values of Compass Health resonate with my own goals to elevate the behavioral healthcare system so that we can better care for our neighbors across Northwest Washington,” said Carbary. “It was a natural fit for me to become a part of this team, which is filled with individuals who are making a real difference in people’s lives. It’s fulfilling to lend my expertise to advance an organization that’s making such a profound impact.”

Outside of work, Janet enjoys spending time with her family, traveling, visiting local wineries, cheering on the Seahawks and Mariners, and mentoring young women in their professional careers.

To learn more about Carbary and Compass Health, visit www.compasshealth.org .

About Compass Health:

Compass Health is Northwest Washington’s behavioral healthcare leader. A community-based healthcare agency, Compass Health integrates behavioral health and medical care services to form a key section of the community safety net and serve clients and others in need of care and support. From comprehensive mental health treatment to crisis prevention and intervention, supportive housing, children’s services, community education and much more, the non-profit organization serves people of all ages throughout Snohomish, Skagit, Island, San Juan, and Whatcom counties.

