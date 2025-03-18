Kit Eldredge Unveils 'The Root of All Evil': A Riveting True Story of Fortune, Greed, and Betrayal - OUT NOW

Kit Eldredge

Winning the lottery seems like a dream until it spirals into deception and danger, proving fortune can be a curse as much as a prize.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and entrepreneur Kit Eldredge has released a gripping, electrifying book, The Root of All Evil, a shocking true account of how a $4 million lottery win became a life-altering experience filled with high stakes, deception, and murder. This tantalizing tale tells what happens when a stroke of luck turns into a curse. In The Root of All Evil, Eldredge recounts his journey, revealing how what seemed like “free money” came with a hidden cost.

To purchase a copy of The Root of All Evil, click here.

By the time the first lottery check was collected, there had been a restraining order, three lawsuits, six attorneys, two criminal investigations, an ostrich farm, two murders, shattered friendships, and a man on death row. “Somewhere along the line, you pay a price for everything you get and everything you do,” says Eldredge. “The truth is winning the lottery thrust my family into a terrifying situation where it seemed no one could be trusted… maybe even myself.”

This gripping narrative redefines the meaning of greed, exposing its devastating effects through shattered dreams, betrayal, and unforeseen consequences. Written as a personal anecdote and cautionary tale, The Root of All Evil delves deep into the dark side of fortune and human nature. Eldredge’s raw and unfiltered storytelling gives readers a thrilling yet thought-provoking experience, shedding light on how sudden wealth can bring unexpected dangers.

"Very engaging story that keeps you turning the page to find out what happens next. The fact that this is a true story and not "based" ok a true story makes it all the more crazy!" - Michael.

“The road to hell is paved with good intentions,” Eldredge reflects, emphasizing the powerful message behind his book. Through his lived experience, he aims to educate others about the realities of financial windfalls and the deceptive allure of easy money.

The Root of All Evil is available now in print and digital formats.

About the Author

Kit Eldredge is a visionary entrepreneur and author with a track record of innovation and storytelling. In 1990, he founded Real Time Data, Inc. (RTD) and developed VendLink, a groundbreaking technology that enabled vending machines, both old and new, to transmit real-time sales data via radio waves. This innovation allowed vending companies to “know before they go,” streamlining operations and maximizing efficiency. Today, over 150,000 vending machines remain connected through VendLink technology. Eldredge sold RTD in 2001, marking a successful chapter in his entrepreneurial journey.

Expanding into writing, Eldredge published his first book, "Sleepwalking: Are You Living Life by Chance or by Choice?," inspired by his family and the many expressions he shared with them over the years.

