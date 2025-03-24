Drift Away Featuring the $1,000,000 Sound of the HMB Players & Ron Wallace Drift Away Featuring the $1,000,000 Sound of the HMB Players & Ron Wallace “True creativity, that which withstands the test of time, requires a synergy of seemingly different viewpoints, talents and experiences joined together toward a unified heartfelt message.”

The High Mountain Breezes Label, in conjunction with its new album “Contributions” announces the release of its fourth new HMB PLAYERS single "Drift Away".

“Special thanks to Dobie Gray for setting the bar, its high! It will always be the defining version. We hope our version does it justice while showcasing the true diverse artistry of the HMB PLAYERS” — Bruce Tarletsky, Founder, High Mountain Breezes

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIGH Mountain BREEZES Releases FOURTH new HMB PLAYERS Single " DRIFT AWAY"The High Mountain Breezes Label, in conjunction with its new album “Contributions” is pleased to announce the release of its fourth new HMB PLAYERS single "Drift Away".The HMB PLAYERS are excited to and honored to have their sound that has been embraced by fans world-wide over the past four years and ready to make another splash with their fourth highly anticipated new single, and its second in 2025, “Drift Away”. The HMB PLAYERS bring their $1,000,000 sound, with a fresh and new vibe to this 70’s soft rock / adult contemporary classic. As part of their “Contributions” theme, while honoring and paying tribute to the 52ndh anniversary of Dobie Gray’s release that became a surprise international hit. In 1973, the song became Gray's biggest hit, peaking at number five on the US Billboard Hot 100 and receiving a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. THE HMB PLAYERS under the arrangement of Chris Leuzinger and renowned Nashville producer, Bob Bullock, definitely make the song their own. Featured Artist, the very talented Ron Wallace brings a very heartfelt soft rock & adult contemporary feel to this High Mountain Breezes release.“With “Drift Away” being such a classic song, written by Mentor Williams, We wanted to honor the original recording, and production with something different. Not trying to copy the original but producing a record to complement the singing style of Ron Wallace. I do think we accomplished that, while respectfully maintaining the integrity of this original classic song”, said Bob Bullock, Producer, High Mountain Breezes / New West Productions. Bob has spent over 50 years in the music industry with over 50 Gold & Platinum Records to his credit.“Special thanks to Dobie Gray for setting the bar, its high! It will always be the defining version. We are proud of our version and hope we’ve done it justice. Drift Away was chosen as the fourth track for release from our new album “Contributions” because of its classic soft rock sound that beautifully show cases the true diversity of the artistry of the HMB PLAYERS," says Bruce Tarletsky, Executive Producer and Founder of the High Mountain Breezes. "These lifelong friends who make up the HMB PLAYERS are great as session/touring players, they have accomplished so much as individuals, BUT when they come together…..IT’S MAGIC!” He went on to say, “the production on these tracks is superb, crystal clear, a source of great pride for all of us the make up the HMB PLAYERS. Whenever you have the opportunity to be part of something bigger than you, it’s definitely a very special feeling, this is what my experience has been with the High Mountain Breezes.”Listeners can stream and download “Drift Away” by searching “Drift Away by High Mountain Breezes” on their favorite platforms or simply clicking on this HMB Link.Radio & on-line stations Program Directors can access “Drift Away” on the High Mountain Breezes AirPlay Direct Page.The official “Drift Away” Music video can be viewed on the High Mountain Breezes YouTube ChannelThe High Mountain Breezes catalogue of songs can also be found on the High Mountain Breezes YouTube Music site.Contributing to this song are Michael Spriggs (acoustic guitar), Duncan Mullins (Bass), Mark Beckett (Drums/Percussions), Blair Masters (Piano/Keyboards), Chris Leuzinger (acoustic guitar). Lead lead vocals were performed by Ron Wallace and background vocals were performed by Ms. Vicki Hampton and Robert Bailey. The song was produced by Bob Bullock (Producer), Bruce Tarletsky (Executive Producer) and Chris Leuzinger (Arranger).The HMB Family of Contributing Players, Vocalist, Songwriters, Producers & Engineers:• Bruce Tarletsky – Founder, Songwriter, Executive Producer• Monty Lane Allen – Player, Artist, Songwriter• Bob Bullock – Producer/Engineer• Chris Leuzinger – Musician, Songwriter, Arranger• Michael Spriggs – Musician• Duncan Mullins – Musician• Catherine Marx – Musician• Tim Crouch – Musician• Sam Levine – Musician• Gary Graziano – Musician• Ed Bayers – Musician• Minnie Murphy – Artist• Tania Hancheroff - Artist• Gwen Sebastian – Artist• Ron Wallace – Artist• Melissa DuVall – Artist• Amanda Raye – Artist• Vicki Hampton – Background Vocal Artist• Robert Bailey – Background Vocal Artist• Heather Becket Riley – Artist, Songwriter• Dave Gibson – Artist, Songwriter• Conrad Reeder – Artist, Songwriter• Jan Buckingham – Songwriter• Janie West – Song Pitch Mentor• Mark Beckett – Musician• Jermaine Mondine – Musician• Dustin Soper – Marketing, Branding• Ed Gertler – Digital Distribution• Kyle Hershman – Engineer• Chris Latham – Producer, Engineer• Daryl Lee O’Donnell – Artist• Larry Chaney – Producer• Deborah Allen - ArtistContributing Friends of the HMB:• Benita Hill – ArtistAbout High Mountain BreezesHMB is a collection of lifelong music friends who take time out of their professional careers to come together to reconnect, share in friendship and God-given talent to create their own style of music together. In the studio, it is a very heartfelt and spiritual experience shared among friends who love what they do as opposed to a standard studio work session.One player expressed the spirit of HMB very eloquently when he said, “The gift of being a worthy session player is two-fold, first; using one’s palette to augment something already beautiful, and second, being trusted and skilled enough to do it.”When HMB comes together as a team, members use this sentiment for the collective whole. In a way, the HMB players are leaving their own mark on music, by creating a unique legacy. When together, it is truly a collaborative effort where time stands still. Everyone from the players, the vocalist, the songwriting team and producers contribute to our songs. When you hear a High Mountain Breezes' song, you'll feel the chemistry of years of friendship paired with musical mastery achieved only through each member's legendary skillset combined.

Experience the mesmerizing sounds of our new release, “Drift Away”, featuring the rich tones of the HMB Players and the captivating vocals of Ron Wallace

