Peer Health Exchange Announces Fundraiser ‘A Night Out for Health’, with Massachusetts State Senator Sal DiDomenico

Peer Health Exchange, a national youth health nonprofit that empowers young people with the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to make healthy decisions, seeks to increase support with upcoming fundraising event in Boston, ‘A Night Out for Health’, featuring State Senator Sal DiDomenico.

Boston, MA, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer Health Exchange (PHE) is gearing up for its annual Spring fundraiser, ‘A Night Out for Health’, featuring Massachusetts Senator Sal DiDomenico as the nonprofit’s 2025 Youth Advocate. The event aims to build support for youth health education and will take place on Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025, at 6:00pm, at the More Than Words Bookstore in Boston.

Peer Health Exchange Peer Facilitators receive training on mental health, and/or sexual health, and/or substance use, professional development, public speaking skills, as well as on local public health resources. Gogo Eastwood is a Boston high school senior and Peer Facilitator. "My role is to teach young kids like me. Being in Peer Health Exchange has taught me the importance and power of public speaking. It has helped prepare me for real world situations like public presentations, job interviews, etc." The event will feature key champions, like Gogo, who enable the organization’s critical work, and uplift young people’s stories while bringing together philanthropic, health, and youth leaders committed to improving health outcomes for all young people.

The event will also feature Massachusetts State Senator Sal DiDomenico, PHE's 2025 Youth Advocate. “I am proud to be honored by Peer Health Exchange and work alongside this fantastic organization to improve health education in schools across Massachusetts,” said State Senator Sal DiDomenico. Dr. Angela Glymph, CEO of Peer Health Exchange, said, “We are excited to honor our 2025 Youth Advocate, Senator Sal DiDomenico, for his youth advocacy, and support of comprehensive sexual education. He is truly committed to improving health outcomes for all young people.”

Peer Health Exchange provides young people with the tools they need to make healthy decisions through peer-to-peer health education on mental health, sexual health and substance use in schools and community-based organizations, as well as through its web tool, selfsea.org, a digital platform where youth can access health resources and support. For more ways to support, check out the Sponsorship Package. Tickets and event information can be found on the Peer Health Exchange website.

About Peer Health Exchange

Peer Health Exchange’s mission is to build healthier communities with young people. Together, we create education opportunities for peers to share the tools and resources young people need to make healthy decisions. With our partners, we advance health for all and improve health outcomes for young people in under-resourced communities. For safe, relatable, inclusive, and engaging content on mental health, relationships, identity, and sexual health, follow Peer Health Exchange on Tik Tok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Attachment

Haley Lloyd Peer Health Exchange 3018255338 hlloyd@peerhealthexchange.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.