The Joint Commission Announces Inaugural UNIFY 2025: Convening for Quality to Advance Patient Safety and Healthcare Quality

Two-day event gathers healthcare industry leaders across nation to drive impactful change

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Commission today announced the inaugural UNIFY 2025: Convening for Quality, Sept. 16-17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. This groundbreaking event will gather healthcare leaders and policymakers from across the nation to advance patient safety and quality of care. Over the course of two days, attendees will hear from experts and share insights on critical challenges in healthcare.

Attendees will share their unparalleled knowledge and best practices for continuous improvement, gain insights into the latest healthcare trends, and receive data-driven information to elevate their healthcare organization’s long-term success. During the event, sessions will provide updates on Joint Commission accreditation and certification, and will focus on the most pressing issues in healthcare such as artificial intelligence (AI), the responsible use of health data, performance improvement, and pediatric emergency readiness.

Marc Siegel, MD, senior medical analyst for Fox News, and clinical professor of medicine and practicing internist at NYU Langone Medical Center, will deliver a keynote address. The event will also feature sessions and panels with the National Quality Forum, National Association for Healthcare Quality (NAHQ), ARCHANGELS and many others.

“Meaningful change is powered by knowledge, which is why we are bringing together leading healthcare experts and policymakers in patient safety and healthcare quality,” says Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, president and chief executive officer, The Joint Commission and Joint Commission International. “In our role of enabling and affirming the highest standards of quality and safety, The Joint Commission is uniquely positioned to convene key leaders across healthcare to share actionable insights for empowering colleagues and stakeholders as effective changemakers. Together, we can help shape higher performance and higher-value healthcare.”

Registration is open for UNIFY 2025 at https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/unify-2025-convening-for-quality/.

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve healthcare for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating healthcare organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 23,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.

