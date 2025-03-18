MATTER 360 Diverts 7.1 Million Pounds of Medical Surplus from Landfills in 2024

MINNEAPOLIS, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minnesota-based global NGO MATTER announced today that its MATTER 360 initiative successfully diverted more than 7.1 million pounds of medical surplus from landfills in 2024, marking an increase from 6.5 million pounds in 2023.





MATTER 360 gives medical surplus a new life and purpose.

A Sustainable Solution for Global Healthcare

MATTER repurposes medical equipment and supplies to aid people and reduce landfill non- hazardous medical waste, accomplishing this through distributions to international hospital and clinic partners, from resale efforts, and by recycling.

Nate Sedlacek, Operations Manager, Owens & Minor, commented, “We are proud to partner with MATTER to help make a difference in the healthcare environment with surplus medical inventory. The simplicity and efficiency of their process allows us to contribute to a greater cause delivering medical supplies to those in need.”

MATTER 360 Impact Highlights

7.1+ million pounds of medical surplus repurposed in 2024

25+ million pounds processed since 2019

50% received from established hospital & clinic partnerships repurposed elsewhere in the world

46% remarketed through sales channels to support MATTER projects and operations

4% responsibly recycled (unusable supplies and equipment)

“Ensuring a seamless and efficient process for our partners to donate medical supplies and equipment remains at the heart of our mission. By giving these items a renewed purpose, we create a meaningful impact—not only for our partners but also for communities in need worldwide,” said Joel Anderson, Executive VP of MATTER 360. “We deeply appreciate our hospital and clinic partners across the country and look forward to continuing this vital work together.”

Make a Difference with MATTER 360

To further expand its impact, MATTER 360 encourages hospitals, clinics, and medical suppliers to partner in reducing waste and improving global healthcare access. To learn more about donating medical surplus, visit the MATTER 360 website.







How MATTER 360 works to repurpose medical surplus.

About MATTER

MATTER, a Minnesota-based global NGO, brings together the best companies, experts, problem solvers and above all, doers, to launch projects that improve communities. This collaborative movement has inspired solutions in health access, providing beneficial meals for children and families, regenerative agriculture, and student-centered education, collectively impacting more than 54 million lives. MATTER's guiding belief is encapsulated in the simple yet powerful expression, YOU MATTER.

