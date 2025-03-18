RegEd Expands AI Capabilities with Launch of New AI-Powered Media Transcription for Advertising Compliance Review

New capability streamlines the compliance review process for multi-media content, enhancing efficiency, accuracy and time-to market for sales and marketing materials.

Raleigh, NC, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of compliance solutions for financial services firms, today announced the launch of media transcription capabilities within its AI-powered advertising review solution. This new feature enables firms to seamlessly review multimedia content—such as videos, webinars, and podcasts—by automatically transcribing audio and video files and applying AI-enabled compliance analysis as part of a seamless, fully integrated workflow.

As firms increasingly leverage digital media to engage clients, regulatory expectations for compliance oversight remain stringent and continue to evolve. This latest innovation ensures that advertising review teams, as well as content submitters can quickly and efficiently assess all forms of marketing content, reducing manual effort while improving accuracy and consistency.

Transforming Compliance Oversight with AI-Powered Transcription

The new transcription capability automates the conversion of video files into text, enabling compliance teams to analyze content in the same way they would a written document. Once transcribed, the AI-driven review process scans for potential compliance risks, including:

Problematic language detection – Identifying misleading claims, exaggerated or promissory statements, or other regulatory violations.

Required disclosures – Ensuring that necessary disclaimers and suitability language are present.

Brand and policy alignment – Verifying adherence to firm-approved messaging per company policy and regulatory expectations.

With this enhancement, compliance teams can eliminate time-consuming manual video reviews, accelerate approval timelines, and maintain consistency across all media formats.

Industry-Leading Innovation

“As firms expand their use of digital media, compliance teams are challenged with reviewing an increasing volume of video and audio content,” said Ethan Floyd, Chief Product Officer at RegEd. “With our AI-powered media transcription, firms can now analyze multimedia content as efficiently as written materials, reducing manual effort while ensuring full regulatory compliance. This is a game-changer for advertising compliance teams striving to keep pace with evolving marketing trends.”

Enhancing Efficiency in Advertising Review

AI-powered media transcription provides financial firms with an end-to-end compliance workflow that:

Reduces review time by eliminating the need for manual transcription and video playback.

Improves compliance accuracy with automated risk detection across all content formats.

Enables scalability by allowing teams to process higher volumes of marketing materials with greater efficiency.

RegEd’s AI-powered media transcription capability is now available to clients. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit www.reged.com.





About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit www.reged.com.





