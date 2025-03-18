NovaCHARGE to Exhibit at EVCS in Las Vegas: Unveiling the New Flexx Mobile DC Fast Charger by Charge Rigs

Flexx Mobile DC Fast Charger with NovaCHARGE and Charge Rigs Logo

NovaCHARGE to showcase its innovative EV charging solutions at the EVCS conference, focusing on reliability and emergency response.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NovaCHARGE , a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, is proud to announce its participation in the Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions (EVCS) conference in Las Vegas, March 25th-27th. At this key industry event, NovaCHARGE will showcase its commitment to delivering the most reliable and innovative EV charging hardware and software solutions, including the debut of the Flexx Mobile DC Fast Charger by Charge Rigs Designed with an unwavering focus on reliability, the Flexx Mobile DC Fast Charger delivers rapid, efficient charging that fleet operators and emergency response teams can count on – even in the most challenging environments. There are often times, during normal fleet operations, or emergency/disaster response, where vehicle batteries run low and drivers cannot get to the EV charger they need, and the charger must go to the EV driver, instead. Fleet drivers can avoid having to interrupt fleet operations by having a Flexx unit arrive at their job site in time to replenish EV batteries and keep operations running. In times of natural disaster, Flexx mobile chargers can be deployed along evacuation routes, ahead of impending storms, and then can be moved and deployed closer to places where supplemental EV charging is needed, after the storm. The Flexx is engineered to ensure that downtime is minimized, and vehicles are quickly charged and safely back on the road. As the need for mobile, on-the-go charging solutions continues to grow, NovaCHARGE recognizes the critical importance of dependability in keeping fleets and operations running smoothly.“At NovaCHARGE, reliability is at the core of everything we offer,” said Oscar Rodriguez, CEO of NovaCHARGE. “The Flexx is a perfect example of our commitment to providing robust, high-performance charging solutions that businesses can depend on. Whether it’s for a fleet, a remote location, or an emergency response, the Flexx ensures that EVs are always ready to go – no matter the situation.”Key Features of the Flexx Mobile DC Fast Charger:• Unmatched Reliability: With rugged engineering and superior build quality, the Flexx offers dependable performance in any environment, whether in bustling cities or remote areas with minimal infrastructure.• Fast and Efficient Charging: Equipped with DC fast charging technology, the Flexx can charge electric vehicles quickly, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum productivity for fleets and businesses.• Mobile and Road-Worthy: The Flexx is designed to be easily transported while withstanding tough conditions, making it an ideal solution for a wide variety of industries that require a flexible, reliable charging option.• Versatility Across Applications: From fleet management and commercial installations to emergency rescue, the Flexx is adaptable to a broad range of needs, delivering reliable charging wherever and whenever it is required.• Emergency Response Capability: The Flexx Mobile DC Fast Charger is a critical asset during emergency response scenarios. Whether in natural disaster zones, evacuation areas, or urgent rescue missions, the Flexx provides rapid and reliable charging when infrastructure is unavailable or compromised, ensuring that EVs are ready for deployment in times of crisis.NovaCHARGE will be offering a live demonstration of the Flexx at EVCS, allowing attendees to see firsthand how this cutting-edge solution can meet the growing demands of modern EV fleets and businesses. The Flexx is a key example of NovaCHARGE's dedication to providing solutions that offer peace of mind through reliability, power, and flexibility.About NovaCHARGENovaCHARGE is a leading provider of EV charging infrastructure solutions, focused on building reliable, scalable, and future-ready charging networks. With over 16 years serving a diverse range of major customers, including Charge Point Operators (CPOs), electric utilities, fleet-scale providers, and commercial businesses; NovaCHARGE is delivering the reliable open standards hardware, software and services customer need to drive the growth of the EV industry through interoperability. By prioritizing reliability and flexibility, NovaCHARGE ensures its customers that all deployed EV charging solutions to create high-performance charging networks that deliver a reliable high EV charging ROI.Visit NovaCHARGE at EVCSNovaCHARGE will be showcasing its latest solutions, including the Flexx Mobile DC Fast Charger, at booth 338 during the EVCS conference in Las Vegas from March 25th-27th. For more information about NovaCHARGE’s reliable charging solutions, visit www.NovaCHARGE.net or follow us on social media at LinkedIn.

