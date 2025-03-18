Lee Enterprises’ Amplified Digital Agency Launches Expansive Suite of AI Solutions to Serve Local Businesses

DAVENPORT, Iowa, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, a leading provider of high-quality local news, information, and advertising services, announced today the launch of an expansive suite of AI-powered solutions (AmplifiedDigital.AI) designed to support and empower local businesses. This innovative offering comes from the media company’s digital marketing agency, Amplified Digital, and leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence to help businesses enhance their operations, connect with customers, and achieve their goals in an increasingly digital marketplace.

“At Lee Enterprises, we’re committed to driving innovation that benefits our partners and communities,” said Joe Battistoni, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lee Enterprises. “Our new AI solutions are designed to provide local businesses with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive environment, from data-driven insights to personalized marketing capabilities.”

The first offering in this innovative suite of products, A.I. Enablement, will transform businesses and drive success through the following features:

A.I. Visibility: The platform enhances visibility in top-performing AI search engines, ensuring content begins to index and becomes more prominently featured across these advanced ecosystems.

Content Creation: The generation of sponsored articles in seconds.

Content Distribution: Lee’s local news websites, Perplexity and other AI engines.

Education: Access to a comprehensive library designed to leverage AI and drive business growth.

Powerful add-on tools are available to local advertisers as well:

AI Social: AI-enhanced social media tools.

SmartSites.AI: A next-generation approach to website optimization.

Supporting Local Businesses in a Digital Age

The launch underscores Lee Enterprises’ mission to serve its communities by fostering economic growth and supporting local entrepreneurs. By addressing common pain points like marketing inefficiencies and customer engagement challenges, the AI solutions empower businesses to adapt and excel in today’s fast-changing marketplace.

“Local businesses are the backbone of our communities, and we’re proud to offer tools that make a real difference in their success,” said Battistoni. “Our AI solutions are not just about technology – they’re about creating opportunities and driving results.”

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises (Nasdaq: LEE) is a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of high-quality, trusted local news and information, with nearly 350 digital platforms and print publications serving 72 markets in 25 states, and innovative marketing services for advertisers nationwide. For more information about Lee Enterprises’ AI solutions and how they can benefit your business, visit www.lee.net.

Lee Enterprises 563-383-2100 IR@lee.net

