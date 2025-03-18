Mark Werner, CFA Joins Laffer Tengler Investments as Portfolio Manager

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laffer Tengler Investments, Inc., a boutique investment management firm for high-net worth individuals, institutional clients and platform advisors is pleased to announce the addition of Mark Werner as Portfolio Manager and Strategy Team member of the Dividend Growth Strategy team. Werner brings with him over two decades of investment experience at asset and wealth management firms.

“Our dividend growth strategy is best in an important and unique strategy; we welcome Mark’s experience and market expertise,” says Nancy Tengler, CEO and CIO of Laffer Tengler Investments. “Adding Mark to our team will help expand our investment strategy offerings as well as add to the firms’ equity research efforts. His background offers the team additional expertise in portfolio management to benefit our valued clients.”

“Laffer Tengler’s proven model was immediately appealing,” says Werner. “I am excited to join the Laffer Tengler team to provide the firm’s clients with diversified and tailored investment strategies.”

Werner’s background includes building and developing asset allocation strategies, conducting in-depth fundamental equity research across global markets, and managing portfolios for both institutional and private clients. Throughout his career, he has held investment and portfolio management roles at firms such as Fred Alger Management, Merrill Lynch, Ashfield Capital Partners, and AXA Rosenberg Investment Management.

Werner holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Arizona State University, a Master of Science in Financial Analysis and Investment Management from St. Mary’s College and is a CFA charter holder.

About Laffer Tengler Investments, Inc.

Laffer Tengler Investments, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with national distribution and an office in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an asset management firm providing investment solutions to Institutional, Platform and high-net worth clients. The company is an investment advisor registered with the SEC, and it offers advisory services. Laffer Tengler Investments, Inc. is an affiliate of ButcherJoseph. Nancy Tengler, CEO and CIO, has been managing large cap value strategies for over 35 years. The investment team has an average of 20 years of experience in the investment management business.

Media Contact

Deborah Kostroun, Zito Partners

deborah@zitopartners.com

+1 (201) 403-8185

