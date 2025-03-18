Steel Rebar Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 323.86 Billion by 2031, Globally, at 5.15% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research®, a leading provider of business intelligence and market analysis is thrilled to announce the release of its comprehensive and authoritative report on the Steel Rebar Market. The global Steel Rebar Market is experiencing significant growth driven by increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and rising investments in construction projects. However, fluctuating raw material prices and supply chain disruptions pose challenges to market expansion.

Lewes, Delaware, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Steel Rebar Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 216.71 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 323.86 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Steel rebar, or reinforcing bar, is a critical component in construction, providing structural strength to concrete structures. The market is expanding due to growing construction activities, particularly in emerging economies. Advancements in manufacturing technologies and government initiatives promoting sustainable construction further contribute to market growth.

Key Highlights of the Market Report:

Market Growth Trends : Increasing demand from residential, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

: Increasing demand from residential, commercial, and industrial construction sectors. Regional Insights : Asia-Pacific dominates due to rapid urbanization and infrastructure projects.

: Asia-Pacific dominates due to rapid urbanization and infrastructure projects. Challenges : Volatility in steel prices and environmental concerns affecting production.

: Volatility in steel prices and environmental concerns affecting production. Technological Innovations: Advanced rebar coatings and smart construction techniques driving efficiency.

Why This Report Matters?

Provides a comprehensive analysis of the Steel Rebar Market, including growth drivers and challenges.

Offers insights into regional trends and key market participants.

Helps stakeholders identify investment opportunities and strategic growth areas.





Who Should Read This Report?

Construction Companies & Contractors : To understand material demand and procurement trends.

: To understand material demand and procurement trends. Government & Infrastructure Planners : For insights on regulatory frameworks and sustainable construction initiatives.

: For insights on regulatory frameworks and sustainable construction initiatives. Investors & Financial Analysts : To assess market potential and investment risks.

: To assess market potential and investment risks. Manufacturers & Suppliers: To strategize on production capacity and supply chain management.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Steel Rebar Market Size”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED ArcelorMittal, China Baowu Steel Group, Shagang Group, JFE Steel, POSCO, Nucor, Shougang Group, Anshan Iron and Steel, Wuhan Iron and Steel, and Samsung C&T SEGMENTS COVERED By Type, By Application and By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analysts’ working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Global Steel Rebar Market Overview

Key Market Drivers

Rising Infrastructure Development and Urbanization: The need for steel rebar is being propelled by global infrastructure developments, such as highways, bridges, and commercial buildings. Governments globally are making substantial investments in smart cities, transit systems, and residential developments, generating continuous demand. Rapid urbanization, particularly in growing economies such as India and China, propels growth, as steel rebar is a vital element in contemporary building, guaranteeing durability and structural integrity in extensive projects.

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Rebar Technologies: Technological innovations, including epoxy-coated, galvanized, and fiber-reinforced rebars, enhance corrosion resistance and durability, hence promoting their acceptance in the building industry. These advances improve structural performance, decreasing long-term maintenance expenses, rendering them particularly appealing for high-budget infrastructure projects. The incorporation of automation in steel rebar manufacturing enhances production efficiency, guarantees uniform quality, and promotes cost-effectiveness, hence driving market growth.

Favorable Government Policies and Sustainable Construction Initiatives: Governments worldwide are fostering infrastructure development via advantageous laws, tax incentives, and enhanced public-private collaborations. The advocacy for sustainable construction methods promotes the utilization of eco-friendly and recyclable rebar alternatives, in accordance with green building requirements. The transition to sustainable infrastructure development is encouraging manufacturers to engage in low-emission production methods, hence increasing the need for sophisticated rebar solutions in commercial and industrial construction projects.

Market Restraints Hindering the Market Growth

Volatility in Raw Material Prices and Supply Chain Disruptions: The volatile prices of raw materials, including iron ore and scrap steel, substantially affect manufacturing costs, resulting in pricing instability for producers and consumers. Global supply chain interruptions, geopolitical tensions, and variable trade policies intensify procurement difficulties. These limitations hinder construction companies from sustaining cost-effective operations, consequently constraining market expansion and affecting project viability in cost-sensitive areas.

Stringent Environmental Regulations on Steel Manufacturing: Environmental issues related to steel production, such as elevated carbon emissions and energy-intensive manufacturing methods, have resulted in rigorous restrictions globally. Adherence to emission control regulations elevates operational expenses for steel producers, impacting profit margins. Moreover, legal constraints on mining and waste disposal complicate production scalability, compelling corporations to allocate resources to expensive sustainability programs, thus constraining market expansion in price-sensitive sectors.

Competition from Alternative Construction Materials: The increasing utilization of composite materials, including fiber-reinforced polymers and high-strength concrete, poses a substantial threat to the steel rebar business. These options provide greater corrosion resistance, decreased weight, and improved durability, garnering attention in essential infrastructure projects. Furthermore, increasing research and development in advanced construction materials, such as carbon fibre reinforcing, may diminish the market for conventional steel rebars, especially in high-performance applications.

Geographical Dominance:

The Asia-Pacific region leads the Steel Rebar Market, propelled by swift urbanization, infrastructure development, and substantial government investments in construction initiatives. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are driving demand due to significant residential, commercial, and industrial projects. Moreover, government-supported smart city programs and heightened foreign investments in real estate further consolidate the region's status as the worldwide centre for steel rebar manufacturing and consumption.

Key Players

The “Global Steel Rebar Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are ArcelorMittal, China Baowu Steel Group, Shagang Group, JFE Steel, POSCO, Nucor, Shougang Group, Anshan Iron and Steel, Wuhan Iron and Steel, and Samsung C&T.

Steel Rebar Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the market into Type, Application, and Geography.

Steel Rebar Market, by Type 12 MM (Diameter Length) 16 MM (Diameter Length)





Steel Rebar Market, by Application



Bridge Highway





Steel Rebar Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



