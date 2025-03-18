High-intensity Sweeteners Market Size Growth Expected to Collect $2,920.10 Million by 2031

High-intensity Sweeteners Market

High-intensity Sweeteners Market was valued at $1,897.30 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,920.10 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.7%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- High-intensity sweeteners are widely used as an alternative to sugar to enhance and sweeten various food & beverages. Moreover, these compounds are several times sweeter than regular sugar; and hence, are required in lower concentration for sweetening the products. These are used as replacements to sucrose (sugar) due to their overall sweeter taste and low-calorie content.Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2535 The major companies profiled for high-intensity sweeteners industry include Hyet Sweet, Tate and Lyle, Plc., Celanese Corporation, Cumberland Packing Corporation, Merisant, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Hermes Sweeteners Ltd., JK Sucralose, Inc., Heartland Food Products Group, and Stevia First Corporation. These market players are adopting various marketing strategies such as product launch, partnership, joint venture, merger, and acquisition.The global high-intensity sweeteners market witness's significant growth, owing to ongoing developments and new applications in the food industry including, dairy products & baked goods. In addition, concerns about health and nutrition among the population are the key drivers of the market. Moreover, stevia extract, a sweetener derived from the leaves of stevia shrub, is widely used by consumers apart from the monk fruit extract. Furthermore, surge in the number of health-conscious consumers, especially in the developing economies and rise in incidences of diabetes and obesity have led to change in dietary habits of consumers. Thus, high-intensity sweeteners have replaced sugar as a food additive to prevent these conditions. However, decline in soft drink consumption in North America and Europe regions is expected to hamper the high-intensity sweeteners market growth.Buy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/513c8bfbdf28082e95c2d403359c632d The beverage segment accounted for one-third of the global high-intensity sweeteners market share, in terms of volume, in 2020. The consumption of diet carbonated soft drinks and low-calorie food creates the demand for high-intensity sweeteners in the beverage industry. Moreover, recent government initiatives in countries such as UK, which has imposed sugar tax on sugar-based soft drinks are some of the key factors that drive the market. Furthermore, the use of cyclamate sweetener has increased in diet beverages and food, especially in the developing regions, such as Asia-Pacific and Africa, owing to increase in health awareness among the population.The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the global high-intensity sweeteners market in 2020 was quite negative. This was due to the supply chain disruption, halt in production and manufacturing of high-intensity sweeteners, and lockdown restrictions.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2535 The global high-intensity sweeteners market is driven by production & consumption of diet carbonated soft drinks and low-calorie foods. Moreover, these sweeteners are added to diet soft drinks, low-calorie yogurts, and sugar-free jams, so that they taste as their conventional counterparts. In addition, growing health concern, such as obesity and rise in incidences of diabetes and cardiac arrest, have motivated consumers to improve their lifestyles and adapt healthier and low-calorie diet pattern. Thus, rise in adoption of stevia extracts high-intensity sweeteners in food & beverage health products fuels the market growth.

