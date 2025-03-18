SECU Foundation Awards $150,000 to Rural Investment Collaborative for Improving Rural Leadership and Economic Opportunities in Appalachian Region of North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rural Investment Collaborative (RIC), a program of Appalachian Community Capital, has received a $150,000 challenge grant from SECU Foundation. The funding will support a two-year pilot program to improve leadership and economic opportunities for rural communities across North Carolina.

RIC was created by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond and is a collective of foundations, financial centers, educational institutions, and government agencies working cooperatively to enhance the workforce and economic outcomes for rural communities.

“We are thrilled to provide essential funding to help the Rural Investment Collaborative expand access to needed resources and systems to foster long-term change,” said SECU Foundation Board Vice Chair Mona Moon. “We look forward to seeing the positive impacts as the participating groups work to address rural infrastructure, social determinants of health, access to care, disaster recovery, and healthy living in their communities.”

“The SECU Foundation’s generous support of the Richmond Federal Reserve’s Rural Investment Collaborative has been critical to ensuring the success of the program,” said President and CEO of Appalachian Community Capital Donna Gambrell. “The Foundation’s grant is assisting community leaders from small towns and rural areas in North Carolina to develop investment-ready project proposals and to make access to funding easier.”

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 87 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets. It serves more than 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $300 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

SECU Foundation Awards $150,000 to Rural Investment Collaborative for Improving Rural Leadership and Economic Opportunities in Appalachian Region of North Carolina Holding the check from left to right are SECU Foundation Board Vice Chair Mona Moon and Appalachian Community Capital President and CEO Donna Gambrell surrounded by SECU Foundation and SECU representatives.

