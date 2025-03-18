Future-Proof Your Deep Linking Strategy with Kochava in the Wake of Firebase Dynamic Links (FDL) Deprecation

Join the experts on March 27 at 10am PDT to navigate the transition

SANDPOINT, Idaho, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kochava , the leading real-time data solutions company for omnichannel attribution and measurement, offers best practices for migrating to an alternative solution to Firebase Dynamic Links (FDL). This guidance aims to assist app developers and marketers in seamlessly navigating away from FDL, ensuring a smooth transition and continued operational efficiency.

Kochava invites you to register for its complimentary webinar Firebase Dynamic Links Migration Crunch Time: Tips, Best Practices, and Opportunities. In this session, Kochava’s deep linking specialists share their expertise in guiding companies through the process of transitioning away from FDL. Gain valuable insights into proven strategies, best practices, and potential opportunities that can arise during this critical migration phase. Don’t miss this chance to streamline your deep linking journey.





Identifying suitable providers to address your deep linking requirements can be an arduous task, particularly when operating under stringent time constraints and lacking the capacity to allocate resources for implementing and evaluating diverse tooling solutions. Thankfully, Google has provided a recommended list of FDL alternatives for marketers and app developers who need full feature parity with FDL. Included on the list is Kochava.

Why Choose Kochava SmartLinks™ as Your FDL Replacement?

1. Quick, guided onboarding: We know time is of the essence. Our dedicated onboarding team is here to ensure a smooth transition, so you can keep your projects running without missing a beat. You’ll have hands-on support to map out and execute your migration plan.

2. Scalable, long-term solution: Kochava has been in the deep linking business since 2011 and is trusted by some of the biggest names in the world of mobile app advertising. We’re here for the long haul, processing billions of clicks daily, so you can rest easy knowing you’re in good hands.

3. FDL feature parity and beyond: Kochava SmartLinks™ offers all the features you’ve come to rely on with FDL—plus some nifty extras. Think built-in QR codes, iOS Universal Links, Android App Links, omnichannel campaign attribution support, and more.





Kochava recognizes the importance of staying ahead of the curve and ensuring that its clients are well prepared for this shift. By providing a comprehensive guide on best practices for FDL deprecation, the company aims to empower app developers and marketers with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate this change effectively.

Since the original FDL deprecation announcement in 2023, Kochava has assisted numerous app developers and organizations in migrating away from FDL. If you haven’t found your solution yet, we’re here to help.

By proactively addressing the FDL deprecation and providing comprehensive guidance, Kochava demonstrates its commitment to supporting its clients and enabling their success in the ever-changing mobile landscape. With Kochava’s recommended approach, app developers and marketers can confidently navigate this transition while maintaining a competitive edge and delivering exceptional user experiences.

Ready to Make the Switch?

Let’s get started on your migration to Kochava SmartLinks today. Your users will thank you, and you’ll be the hero of your own app story. Connect with our team for an FDL migration consultation .

About Kochava

Kochava Inc. is a real-time data solutions company offering leading omnichannel measurement, multi-touch attribution, modern MMM, and campaign management for data-driven brands and platforms. We empower advertisers and publishers to measure what matters and achieve privacy-durable growth tailored to your unique KPIs. Kochava’s growth stack gives you control with a single source of truth across your omnichannel media mix and all connected devices.

With a culture of customer-driven innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to harness their data for growth. Headquartered in the United States, the company has offices globally. For more information visit www.kochava.com . Follow Kochava on social media: Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Leslie Amadio

Director of Public Relations, Kochava

lamadio@kochava.com

208.610.1650

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/035528b8-0839-4a35-9d7f-585158be8228

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32f289bc-13ea-4e3c-a3ac-8139801ce26d

