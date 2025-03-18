Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,231 in the last 365 days.

Merit Medical Rings Nasdaq Opening Bell to Celebrate 35-Year Partnership

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a global leader of healthcare technology, announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Fred Lampropoulos, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to ring the opening bell on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. The ceremony begins at 9:15 A.M. (EDT) and the bell ringing takes place at 9:30 A.M.

"Merit’s listing on Nasdaq for 35 years marks a significant milestone in our company’s history,” said Lampropoulos. “Nasdaq has been an exceptional partner, providing Merit with strong execution and visibility within the investor community. We extend our sincere appreciation for Nasdaq’s on-going support. We are honored to be a part of the great businesses listed on Nasdaq."

View the entire bell ringing ceremony here.

ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves customers worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling more than 800 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,400 people worldwide.

TRADEMARKS

Unless noted otherwise, trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of Merit Medical Systems, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its licensors.

CONTACTS 
PR/Media Inquiries 
Sarah Comstock 
Merit Medical 
+1-801-432-2864 | sarah.comstock@merit.com 

INVESTOR INQUIRIES 
Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC 
Westwicke - ICR 
+1-443-213-0509 | mike.piccinino@westwicke.com 


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Merit Medical Rings Nasdaq Opening Bell to Celebrate 35-Year Partnership

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more