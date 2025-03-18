SmarterBrands.AI Launches Easy AI for Businesses

Empowering businesses of all sizes, SmarterBrands.AI platform has created the best customer experience with conversational AI that anyone can master to streamline workflows and drive growth

Los Angeles, CA, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmarterBrands.AI announced today the launch of its AI platform for businesses, an initiative able to automate critical yet often neglected tasks, such as prospecting, front-end management, and customer service, using AI-powered business agents that work seamlessly alongside human teams. SmarterBrands.AI is backed by entrepreneur Joe Wallace and his firm BizVentures Holdings LLC.

For years, business owners have struggled to find employees who share their passion, commitment, and business acumen. Now in building on technology developed by Omniverse City, Smarter Brands AI is changing the game by introducing AI agents that act as an extension of the business owner—handling daily operations with precision, responsiveness, and sales expertise designed to drive revenue and efficiency.

“I’ve launched a ton of successful startups in all sectors,” said Joe Wallace, Founder of SmarterBrands.AI. “What links them all is that they didn’t start out with 100 person IT departments and an army of their own engineers. I wish I’d had SmarterBrands.AI at every one of my companies at the beginning – it would have been like starting out with the firepower of a Fortune 500. I’m pleased, now, to be able to help get this game changing access to AI in the hands of businesses of all kinds and set them up for massive success.”

SmarterBrans.AI was developed with best practices in sales enablement and powered by the Charlene Nichols founded Omniverse City and SellSMART Not Hard, the world’s first-ever sales enablement agency. This AI ecosystem is informed by 30 years of experience managing million-dollar sales territories. The result? A next-level AI-powered workforce that helps local businesses scale effortlessly while maintaining quality and human touch.

“This is about democratizing access to the technology we read about every day changing the world,” said Nichols. “This is about Main Street catching up with what has become the mainstream in businesses of all kinds. Rather than paying a fortune to consultants and engineers to build a custom system, this platform lets you use the tools you need, at an affordable price.”

Unlike traditional automation, SmarterBrands.AI’s human-in-the-loop model ensures that AI doesn’t replace employees—it enhances them. By automating repetitive, time-consuming tasks, AI allows human workers to focus on higher-value roles that require creativity, strategy, and relationship-building—making businesses more productive and profitable while fostering better employee satisfaction.

“This isn’t about replacing jobs—it’s about elevating businesses and their teams,” said Wallace. “We’ve designed these AI agents to be a true reflection of the business owner—mirroring their values, voice, and goals—while still allowing human employees to focus on the work that requires ingenuity, strategy, and a personal touch.”

Wallace is a visionary entreprenuer and investor with a proven track record of launching and scaling disruptive ventures across tech, wellness, entertainment, AI and consumer products. As the Founder & CEO of Biz Ventures, he leads a portfolio of industry-shaping brands, including Proto GEM (holographic gaming), Ionic Wearables (wearable health & wellness), Eden's Harvest (Chaga-infused beer), PossibL (bioactive beverages) as well as SmarterBrands.AI.

Nichols is a visionary founder, early metaverse builder and champion for the business community. Beginning with her success across the eyecare industry, she launched both the Vision Show and Optical Near ME, empowering independent businesses in the sector, nd has continued to help businesses of all kinds grow with her innovation. During the pandemic, Nicholas launched The Optical Metaverse, the first metaverse that was designed for an entire industry to reimagine how they do business together, and the first of many neighborhoods in Omniverse City, a digital city serving many industries.

By integrating with Omniverse City’s agentic AI infrastructure, SmarterBrands.AI is unlocking the next wave of intelligent automation—one where AI agents work hand-in-hand with business owners and employees to build stronger, more efficient, and more profitable companies.

For local businesses, entrepreneurs, and sales-driven organizations, this represents a historic opportunity to finally overcome the age-old challenge of finding and retaining top talent—by leveraging AI agents that are just as dedicated to their business success as they are.

About SmarterBrands.AI

SmarterBrands.AI is an innovative AI-powered business solutions provider, helping companies automate essential operations, improve customer engagement, and drive scalable growth. Built on decades of sales expertise and AI-driven automation, SmarterBrands AI is reshaping the way businesses operate in the digital age. More info: www.smarterbrands.ai/

















