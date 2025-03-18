CURRENC Group and ARC Group Jointly Launch $100 Million AI-Focused Infrastructure & Investment Fund

Accelerating AI Data Center, Green Energy, and Computing Power Development with Initial Investment Venture

SINGAPORE, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURRENC Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR) (“CURRENC” or the “Company”), a fintech pioneer empowering financial institutions worldwide with artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced its plan to form an AI-focused investment fund in collaboration with ARC Group, a leading global investment bank (“CURR-ARC AI Fund 1” or the “Fund”). As the first of a series of initiatives in CURRENC’s strategic AI investment blueprint, CURR-ARC AI Fund 1 aims to raise up to $100 million and will invest in AI data center (AIDC), green energy, and computing power development, driving AI innovation and digital transformation globally.

The Fund’s general partner is CURR-ARC GP Limited, a joint venture company owned 80% by CURRENC and 20% by ARC Group.

The investment focus of the Fund will be as follows:

1. Approximately 80% of the Fund will be dedicated to global investments in AI computing power and green energy infrastructure projects, including the first phase of CURRENC’s planned 500MW hyperscale AIDC in Malaysia.

2. Approximately 20% of the Fund will target emerging enterprises in the fields of AI ecosystems, fintech, and AI-driven solutions.

The Fund will benefit from the leadership of a seasoned team of technology and finance experts, as well as experienced asset managers and AIDC operators. Together, they will execute the Fund’s investment strategy.

“The CURR-ARC AI Fund 1 is a transformative initiative in our strategy to create a robust, sustainable ecosystem that spans AIDCs, green energy, fintech, and AI-driven solutions,” said Alex Kong, Founder and Executive Chairman of CURRENC. “It will allow us to support both established leaders and emerging disruptors across industries, simultaneously fueling innovation in AI and sustainable technology. We’re confident that this investment will enable us to harness AI’s full potential and propel the digital transformation globally, creating substantial value for our stakeholders and society as a whole.”

Abraham Cinta, CEO of ARC Group, added, “We are thrilled to partner with CURRENC Group to advance our shared vision for the future of global industries. With our combined expertise in technology and finance, we are well-positioned to shape the next generation of AI innovations, green energy infrastructure, and scalable computing solutions that will drive sustainable global development.”

About CURRENC Group Inc.

CURRENC Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR) is a fintech pioneer dedicated to transforming global financial services through artificial intelligence (AI). The Company empowers financial institutions worldwide with comprehensive AI solutions, including SEAMLESS AI Call Centre and other AI-powered tools designed to reduce costs, increase efficiency and boost customer satisfaction for banks, insurance, telecommunications companies, government agencies, cryptocurrency exchanges and other financial institutions. The Company’s digital remittance platform also enables e-wallets, remittance companies, and corporations to provide real-time, 24/7 global payment services, advancing financial access across underserved communities.

About ARC Group

ARC Group is a globally based investment bank and management consultancy firm, specializing in bridging Asia and the West. Our services encompass a full spectrum of financial solutions, including IPOs, M&A, financing, venture capital, and SPACs. ARC Group also includes an independent consulting division dedicated to addressing the unique challenges faced by companies operating across both Asian and Western markets. Headquartered in Hong Kong, with offices across Mainland China, the USA, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, India, Sweden, and the UAE, we are well-positioned to provide cross-border financial and advisory services.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties, or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor & Media Contact

CURRENC Group Investor Relations

Email: investors@currencgroup.com

