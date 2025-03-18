Aisera Appoints Gary Pelczar as Vice President of Channels and Alliances to Accelerate the Growth of its Partner Ecosystem

Strategic alliances expert to expand the network of Aisera’s Agentic AI

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aisera , a leading provider of agentic AI platform for the enterprise, today announced the appointment of Gary Pelczar as the Vice President of Channels and Alliances. With over a decade of experience in developing strategic alliances, Pelczar joins Aisera at a pivotal stage as the company continues its rapid growth. In this new role, Pelczar will be responsible for extending Aisera’s reach through partnerships with large advisories, system integrators, solution providers and AI infrastructure providers.

Most recently, Pelczar was Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Cyber Security at Voltron Data, a leader in composable data systems, where he played a key role in driving strategic partnerships and expanding the company’s technology ecosystem. Prior to Voltron Data, Pelczar was the Vice President of Global Alliances at Devo, a cloud-native security analytics platform, where he successfully launched and scaled the company’s indirect partner program, built a high-performing global alliances team, and led strategic initiatives across distribution, resell, managed services, system integrators, and technology alliances, resulting in over 60% revenue growth. Throughout his career, Pelczar’s leadership and impact have earned him recognition as a CRN Channel Chief for three consecutive years.

“As businesses across the globe harness the transformative potential of AI agents, Aisera is at the forefront of this new era of the digital workforce,” said Abhi Maheshwari, CEO of Aisera. "Gary’s extensive experience in developing strategic alliances and scaling partner ecosystems will play a crucial role in driving sustained growth and success for both Aisera and its partners."

"Aisera's industry-leading Agentic AI platform presents a transformative opportunity to forge strategic alliances that will redefine the enterprise technology landscape," said Gary Pelczar, VP of Alliances at Aisera. "We're not just expanding reach; we're catalyzing a paradigm shift in how businesses operate and innovate. I look forward to collaborating with the team and partners to drive the next phase of growth, elevating Aisera's position in the market through synergistic, high-impact partnerships that will unlock unprecedented value for our customers.”

Click here to learn more about Aisera and its AI Agent platform for the enterprise.

About Aisera

Aisera enables businesses to deliver transformative work experiences, enhance productivity, and reduce business-wide operational costs through its industry-leading Agentic AI platform.

Founded in 2017, Aisera is backed by top-tier investors, including Menlo Ventures, True Ventures, Norwest, Goldman Sachs, ThomaBravo, Cisco Ventures, and Workday Ventures. Aisera’s products and solutions are in production and delivering value at some of the world’s most prominent brands and Fortune 500 enterprises including Adobe, Aramark, Workday, T-Mobile, Gilead, Amgen, Centene, and BNSF Railway.

Aisera is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with a global workforce spanning the USA, Greece, India, Canada, UK, and France.

To learn more about Aisera and to schedule a live demo, please contact info@aisera.com.

