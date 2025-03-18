Relativity Names ProSearch Director of Applied Sciences Gina Taranto a 2025 AI Visionary

The list honors leaders who have championed the use of AI in legal applications

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of legal data intelligence and comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces its director of applied sciences, Gina Taranto, Ph.D., has been named an AI Visionary by global legal technology company Relativity. Relativity’s annual AI Visionaries program celebrates changemakers who are using AI to reshape the legal landscape.

Relativity’s AI Visionaries list recognizes forward-thinking industry leaders who are responsibly advancing the field of AI and its use. Taranto is highlighted alongside 23 leaders selected for this year’s class of AI Visionaries.

Taranto leads research and innovation of technology-assisted and AI solutions at ProSearch. Having built the ProSearch Linguistics, Analytics, and Data Science group, she oversees the design and implementation of search and automated document review solutions, leading multidisciplinary teams of technologists, subject matter experts, and data scientists to train the technologies that replicate human decisions. Recognized for her expertise in the range of technology-assisted review technologies including the applications of AI in compliance and legal discovery, Taranto is also an industry leader in the use of technology to address emerging and ever-changing issues in protecting private information.

“Now that we’re in a new age of computational power—in terms of hardware, software, and algorithmic know-how—the range of AI-powered tools we can leverage to address complex data problems is both exciting and transformational,” says Taranto. “I’m grateful for the continued opportunity to follow my passion for this exciting technology and for the team at ProSearch who work with me to deliver advanced, impactful solutions for our clients. This recognition is an acknowledgment of their efforts as well and greatly appreciated.”

Taranto is a published author in the fields of linguistics and information retrieval and frequently speaks on topics related to leveraging technology to meet the challenges of discovery. She received her Bachelor of Arts in linguistics from Kresge College at the University of California, Santa Cruz, with honors, and her Master of Arts and Ph.D. from the University of California, San Diego.

ProSearch recently announced updates to key offerings that are part of its comprehensive suite of discovery solutions, including the use of generative AI, advanced analytics, data science, AI-powered workflows, and automation to address the unique challenges of eDiscovery and compliance amid growing volumes and types of modern data. The newest offerings—WorkStream™, Data Insights, Essential Review, and RelativityOne powered by ProSearch—have undergone extensive enhancements and underscore ProSearch’s commitment to addressing modern discovery challenges through innovative solutions.

About ProSearch

ProSearch is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions to corporations and law firms. The ProSearch eDiscovery and AI-led review offerings allow clients to efficiently address their most challenging litigation, regulatory, privacy, and other legal matters. ProSearch’s team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, and eDiscovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. ProSearch works with some of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 as a trusted partner that brings efficiency to the legal process and spend. To learn more visit ProSearch.com.

