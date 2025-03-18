New Engen Appoints Conor Skea as VP of Growth to Lead Integrated Enterprise Sales

Experienced business development leader joins to drive revenue growth and strategic client relations

SEATTLE, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Engen, a leading digital marketing agency, announces the appointment of Conor Skea as Vice President of Growth. In this role, Skea will lead the agency's integrated enterprise sales efforts across digital marketing services and the agency's marketing solutions, including Acorn Creator Suite and Donut Studios.

Skea brings nearly a decade of experience in business development and paid management roles in the digital advertising space. Before joining New Engen, he served as Vice President of Business Development at VaynerX, where he played a key role in strengthening client partnerships. His expertise spans Fortune 100 companies to SMBs across industries like CPG, retail, financial services, and B2B, with a strong background in retail media.

“Conor’s expertise and leadership make him a strong addition to our team,” said Heather Nichols, Chief Revenue Officer at New Engen. “His knowledge of enterprise sales, combined with his results-driven approach, will be indispensable as we continue expanding our capabilities and delivering measurable impact for brands. Conor’s ability to connect data strategy with creative solutions makes him a perfect fit for New Engen.”

At New Engen, Skea will collaborate closely with clients to develop tailored marketing solutions that drive meaningful business impact. He will focus on strengthening client partnerships, optimizing sales strategies, and seamlessly integrating New Engen’s diverse marketing capabilities, including retail media and social commerce, to address each brand’s unique goals.

“I was drawn to New Engen’s passion for delivering real, measurable results for brands,” said Skea. “The agency’s approach to digital marketing—especially in retail media, creator partnerships, and performance-driven strategy—aligns with my belief in helping brands make informed, strategic decisions. I look forward to working with this incredible team to drive New Engen’s growth.”

About New Engen

New Engen is a digital marketing agency driving impact for brands across every phase of the customer journey – maximizing it, measuring it, and repeating it. Through a genuine passion for building brands, a relentless desire to challenge the status quo, and deep digital expertise across hundreds of brands and verticals, we put our clients on the cutting edge of what’s possible in digital marketing. ​Managing over $1 billion in annual ad spend, New Engen maintains top-tier partnerships with major digital platforms. The agency has earned numerous accolades, including Inc. Best in Business (2022), Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company (2021-2024), Adweek Fastest Growing Agency (2023-2024), Inc. Best Workplaces (2023-2024), and most recently, U.S. Agency’s Digital Agency of the Year (2024). Learn more at www.newengen.com .

Alyssa Gay

agay@newengen.com

