Cordell & Cordell Hires Litigation Partner in Its Denver Area Office

Denver, CO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordell & Cordell, the nation’s largest family law firm* with offices throughout the U.S., recently hired Rosemary “Rosie” Rizk, Esq. as a Litigation Partner serving its Denver area office at 4700 S. Syracuse Street, #420, Denver, CO 80237.

Rejoining Cordell & Cordell as a Litigation partner, Ms. Rizk earned her Juris Doctor University from Denver Sturm College of Law and received a dual B.A. in Political Science and English from Colorado State University. She has been a member of the Colorado Bar Association, the Douglas/Elbert County Bar Association and the Douglas/Elbert County Bar Association’s Family Law Section since 2006. Prior to her return with Cordell & Cordell, Ms. Rizk practiced family law in the Englewood Area.

While previously practicing with Cordell & Cordell from 2009 to 2015, Ms. Rizk was recognized as the firm’s Rookie of the Year in 2010 and Regional Top Performer in 2014.

“I have passion for helping clients through likely one of the most difficult times in their lives,” said Ms. Rizk. “…my job is to help you understand the law behind the chaos.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Rosemary back to our Denver office,” stated Managing Partner, Michelle Ferreri. “She brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and leadership that benefits both the firm and its clients.”

Cordell & Cordell’s Denver offices are located at 4700 S. Syracuse Street, #420, Denver, CO 80237and can be contacted by phone on weekdays, 8:30am-5:30pm at 303-221-3237.

# # #





About Cordell & Cordell

Cordell & Cordell, with offices across the U.S., is a domestic litigation firm that relentlessly advocates for the rights of individuals and parents involved in divorce or family law matters. Cordell & Cordell’s approach to family law has garnered national coverage from outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Time magazine, CNN, and FOX News. For more information about Cordell & Cordell, please visit CordellCordell.com or call 866-323-7529.

*Leopard Solutions www.leopardsolutions.com

Attachment

Cassondra Cesar Cordell and Cordell 3145873625 ccesar@lexiconservices.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.