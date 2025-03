Urgently Secures Multi-Year Contract with On-Demand Towing and Roadside Assistance Company

Partnership expands Urgently’s reach across North America and enhances the roadside experience through Urgently’s service provider network and innovative technology

VIENNA, Va., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urgent.ly, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULY) (“Urgently”), a U.S.-based leading provider of digital roadside and mobility assistance technology and services, today announced a new multi-year customer partner contract with an innovative provider of on-demand towing and roadside assistance. When the partnership officially launches this month, Urgently will begin providing light duty towing, technology and related services to on-demand roadside customers of the new customer partner across the U.S. and Canada.

Under the customer parter contract, Urgently’s connected assistance platform will power the customer partner’s services, enhancing their roadside assistance offerings with streamlined operations and exceptional assistance experiences. As a tech-forward company, Urgently will deliver its comprehensive technology stack and capabilities, to meet demand for safe, quick and reliable assistance on the road.

This collaboration is expected to grow Urgently’s volume and related revenue, and enable the new customer partner to elevate its customer experience with access to Urgently’s network of trusted service providers. By expanding its footprint in North America, Urgently continues to solidify its position as an industry leader committed to delivering exceptional roadside experiences powered by technology.

“We are thrilled to launch this new partnership with an organization that shares Urgently’s deep commitment to providing the highest quality customer service,” said Matt Booth, Chief Executive Officer of Urgently. “Through this partnership, we will combine our shared strengths in the use of innovative technology and on-demand roadside assistance. We believe this collaboration will create tremendous value for customers, and allow us to continue expanding our presence across North America.”

About Urgently

Urgently is focused on helping everyone move safely, without disruption, by safeguarding drivers, promptly assisting their journey, and employing technology to proactively avert possible issues. The company’s digitally native software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to power roadside assistance solutions for leading brands across automotive, insurance, telematics and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgently fulfills the demand for connected roadside assistance services, enabling its partners to deliver exceptional user experiences that drive high customer satisfaction and loyalty, by delivering innovative, transparent and exceptional connected mobility assistance experiences on a global scale. For more information, visit www.geturgently.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Urgently’s future financial or operating performance. Such statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations of management of Urgently in light of historical results and trends, current conditions and potential future developments, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “potential,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “project,” “predict,” “target,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate” or “expect” or the negative of these words or other words, terms and phrases of similar nature are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements, other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding Urgently’s new customer partner contract and the expected growth in Urgently’s volume and related revenue, are based on the current assumptions of Urgently’s management and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve a significant number of factors that may cause our actual performance or achievements to be materially different from any future performance or achievements stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the SEC on March 14, 2025, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements reflect Urgently’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Urgently undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Contacts:

For Press: media@geturgently.com

For Investors: investorrelations@geturgently.com

