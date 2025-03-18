Cellebrite Files its 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (Nasdaq: CLBT), a leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that the Company has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Cellebrite’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F is available on the investor relations section of its website at https://investors.cellebrite.com/financial-information/sec-filings and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by contacting the Company at investors@cellebrite.com.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its global customers to protect and save lives by enhancing digital intelligence and accelerating justice in communities around the world. Cellebrite’s AI-powered Case-to-Closure (C2C) platform enables customers to lawfully access, collect, analyze and share digital evidence in legally sanctioned investigations while preserving data privacy. Thousands of public safety organizations, intelligence agencies and businesses rely on the Company’s cloud-ready digital forensic and investigative solutions to close cases faster and safeguard communities. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

