Celebrating a Decade of Care: Aeroflow Urology Marks 10 Years of Supporting Those Afflicted by Incontinence Across the U.S.A.

Aeroflow Urology's 97% customer satisfaction rating is a testament to the company’s commitment to personalized care and improving access to critical care supplies

ASHEVILLE, N.C., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This March, Aeroflow Urology , a nationwide provider of incontinence supplies through insurance, celebrates their tenth anniversary of providing bladder health products to hundreds of thousands of individuals across the United States through their insurance and state benefits. For the past decade, Aeroflow Urology’s highly-skilled team has grown the company to be a leader in insurance-covered incontinence supplies and has played a pivotal role in breaking the stigma around bladder and bowel health.

"As we celebrate 10 years in business, we reflect on a decade of dedication, growth, and commitment to serving our patients with high-quality incontinence products through insurance,” said Mica Phillips, Executive Vice President of Aeroflow Urology. “This milestone is a testament to the trust our patients place in us and the hard work of our incredible team. We look forward to continuing our mission of providing compassionate care and innovative solutions for years to come."

Aeroflow Urology’s success is cemented with a record 97% customer satisfaction rating by providing affordable and easy-to-access high-quality incontinence supplies. Accredited in 50 states with over 300 insurance providers, their team of over 200 employees specializes in navigating insurance guidelines and ensuring that individuals managing incontinence get the most out of their insurance benefits. The company also just became HITRUST risk-based, 2-year (r2) certified, a globally recognized certification demonstrating an organization's proactive approach to data protection and information risk mitigation, and exceeding industry-defined cybersecurity standards.

Since 2015, Aeroflow Urology has provided diapers and other incontinence supplies, like adult pull-ons, bladder pads, and pediatric pull-ups, through Medicaid, Medicare, and other managed care plans, making the process seamless to patients and caregivers. The company has been a staunch advocate for voicing the disparity in the high cost of purchasing diapers and other incontinence supplies to legislators at the local, state, and national levels after finding 66% of Americans have to choose between buying incontinence products and paying for other necessities, such as food, electricity, transportation, and bills.

In the next decade, Aeroflow Urology will continue to grow as an industry leader in an incredibly competitive market and as the largest provider of incontinence products through insurance. To learn more about Aeroflow Urology’s products and services, please visit www.aeroflowurology.com.

About Aeroflow Urology

Aeroflow Urology, a subsidiary of Aeroflow Health, is a nationwide provider of urological supplies and has helped hundreds of thousands of patients maximize their insurance benefits to receive incontinence supplies at no cost. Aeroflow is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those with urological conditions and offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality products that meet the unique needs of each individual. With a 4.9 star rating on Google and Facebook, Aeroflow is committed to compassionate care and exceptional customer service - setting a new standard in an otherwise stagnant industry. To learn more about Aeroflow Urology, visit aeroflowurology.com.

