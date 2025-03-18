Exterro and Integreon Join Forces to Deliver the Gold Standard in Managed E-Discovery and Document Review Solutions

Partnership combines award-winning data risk management and e-discovery software suite with elite-level data discovery and document review services

FRISCO, Texas and AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro, Inc. , the global leader in providing data risk management software solutions for e-discovery, digital forensics, and data privacy, security, and governance professionals, and Integreon , a leading global provider of tech-enabled legal solutions, today announced a strategic partnership delivering managed e-discovery and document review services.

Together, the two industry leaders now provide enterprise customers with a best-in-class managed e-discovery solution that combines Exterro’s cutting-edge software with Integreon’s deep expertise in managed document review. By utilizing a comprehensive solution from Exterro and Integreon, organizations can effectively manage risk while enhancing efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and defensibility in their e-discovery and document review processes.

For organizations involved in multiple litigation matters, Exterro’s single-instance storage solution multiplies the savings as documents can be reviewed a single time and leveraged across any number of cases. By leveraging the managed e-discovery solution from Exterro and Integreon, enterprise clients will benefit from:

Cost Reduction & Efficiency: Minimize expenses by consolidating vendors while streamlining legal workflows to boost productivity.

Minimize expenses by consolidating vendors while streamlining legal workflows to boost productivity. Risk Mitigation & Compliance: Ensure defensible, industry-leading compliance across litigation, regulatory responses, and internal investigations, reducing legal risk and potential fines.

Ensure defensible, industry-leading compliance across litigation, regulatory responses, and internal investigations, reducing legal risk and potential fines. Enhanced Accuracy & Speed: Improve data processing speed and accuracy, enabling quicker, more informed legal decisions.

Improve data processing speed and accuracy, enabling quicker, more informed legal decisions. Simplified Management: Remove the complexity of managing multiple software and service providers with a fully integrated solution.

“With the exponential growth of electronically stored information and evolving state and federal regulations, organizations must be more proactive than ever in managing risks - including cyber threats, regulatory compliance, data privacy and legal exposure,” said Bobby Balachandran, Exterro Founder and CEO. “By combining Exterro’s cutting-edge technology with Integreon’s proven expert services, organizations can effectively find, analyze and protect against these risks, staying ahead of emerging threats.”

Exterro’s AI-driven technology is continuously evolving, providing smarter, actionable insights and automation that many competitors lack. When combined with Integreon’s global team of legal experts, organizations benefit from a uniquely scalable and defensible e-discovery framework that is tailored to their specific needs.

“Our clients require sophisticated, technology-enabled solutions to meet the evolving demands of litigation, investigations, and regulatory compliance,” added Phil Goodin, Executive Vice President, Litigation Services at Integreon. “This holistic approach positions Exterro and Integreon as the gold standard in managed e-discovery and document review services, providing an integrated solution that ensures superior results while reducing the burden on in-house legal teams.”

About Exterro

Exterro empowers organizations to manage data risks with a complete platform for e-discovery, data privacy, cybersecurity and governance, and digital forensics. Unlike any other software provider, Exterro makes it easy for organizations to understand their data and take swift action. Exterro's AI-driven solutions provide accurate, actionable insights, enabling businesses to ensure compliance, reduce risks, and streamline operations while lowering costs. With Exterro, organizations gain the clarity and confidence needed to address their most critical data challenges. For more information, visit www.exterro.com.

About Integreon

Integreon is the trusted, global provider of legal, creative and business outsourced solutions to corporations and law firms seeking to expand their capabilities and transform their performance. The company’s 4,000+ professionals provide expert support across a range of managed services—from creative design, content delivery and administrative support to legal and compliance. With global delivery centers on three continents, Integreon delivers round-the-clock service in 70+ languages and is deeply committed to client success, consistently delivering innovative, tech-enabled solutions that improve agility and efficiency to drive business performance. Integreon is owned by EagleTree Capital, a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm with over $5 billion of assets under management.

For more information about Integreon’s range of services, email info@integreon.com , visit www.integreon.com and follow Integreon at LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

