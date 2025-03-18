GCM Grosvenor Expands Individual Investor Distribution Platform with Strategic Joint Venture

CHICAGO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, today announced a strategic joint venture to establish a premier individual investor distribution platform focused on the registered investment advisor (RIA), independent broker-dealer, and family office channels. The initiative marks a strategic expansion of GCM Grosvenor’s capabilities, building on GCM Grosvenor’s strong brand and distribution platform success in the wirehouse channels, and enhancing its ability to serve the growing demand for alternative investments among individual investors.

The joint venture, Grove Lane Partners, will be led by Ryan Chapman, an industry veteran with a track record of scaling alternative investment platforms for individual investors. Chapman previously held senior roles at Blackstone, where he was instrumental in developing and executing distribution strategies for private market solutions across the registered investment advisor (RIA), independent broker-dealer, and family office channels. His expertise spans product structuring, capital raising, and advisory education - critical elements for driving adoption of alternative strategies in the individual investor market.

“This initiative represents a strategic expansion of our individual investor capabilities,” said Michael Sacks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at GCM Grosvenor. “As demand for alternative investments accelerates among individual investors, we are pleased to partner with Grove Lane Partners to expand our channel reach and position us to deliver institutional-quality solutions to a broader investor base.”

“We are committed to equipping advisors with sophisticated alternative investment solutions from leading asset managers that can enhance portfolio diversification and long-term return potential,” said Ryan Chapman, President, Grove Lane Partners. “We are excited to partner with GCM Grosvenor given their extensive track record in alternative investments and their unwavering focus on client success.”

This partnership aims to provide individual investors with exposure to institutional quality private alternative investments, managed by GCM Grosvenor and third-party managers. Interests in the GCM Grosvenor investment products are offered through GRV Securities LLC, a Delaware limited liability company registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission as a broker-dealer and a member of Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities Investor Protection Corporation.

GCM Grosvenor holds a minority interest in the joint venture today, with an option to acquire full ownership in the future.

With its investment in Grove Lane Partners, GCM Grosvenor is strengthening its position as a leading provider of alternative investments across institutional and private wealth channels. For more information on GCM Grosvenor’s Individual Investor Solutions, please visit: www.gcmgrosvenor.com/individual-investor-solutions. For more information on Grove Lane Partners, please visit: www.GroveLanePartners.com.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $80 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform. The firm is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser.

GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 550 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

