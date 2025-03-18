Small Engine Market Size to Reach US$ 17 Billion by 2035, Growing at 4.1% CAGR, Fueled by Rising Demand in Agriculture and Outdoor Power Equipment | Exclusive Report by TMR

The Small Engine Market is driven by demand for 2-stroke and 4-stroke engines in agriculture, landscaping, and recreational applications. Innovations in horizontal and vertical shaft designs focus on fuel efficiency and emission control. The market is set for steady growth with advancements in electric and hybrid engines. The report provides a detailed global industry analysis, size, share, trends, and forecasts from 2025 to 2035.

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc. –, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing demand for lawn care equipment, recreational vehicles, and portable generators is driving market expansion. The global small engine market size is projected to grow from USD 10.4 billion in 2024 to USD 17 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1%. This growth is driven by increasing demand for compact and fuel-efficient engines in lawn & garden equipment, construction machinery, recreational vehicles, and portable generators. Additionally, advancements in hybrid and electric-powered small engines are transforming the industry.

Industry Overview

The Small Engine Industry (Kleinmotorenmarkt) is expanding due to rising demand for outdoor power equipment, lawn care tools, generators, and recreational vehicles. Manufacturers are focusing on fuel efficiency, hybrid technologies, and emission control to meet regulatory standards. With increasing urbanization and mechanization in agriculture, the market is witnessing significant growth, particularly in North America and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Landscape & Key Players

The small engine market is characterized by the presence of several established manufacturers and emerging players. Key market participants are focusing on developing innovative engine technologies, expanding their product portfolios, and strengthening their distribution networks. Strategic partnerships and collaborations are also essential for driving growth and expanding market reach.

Leading companies in the Small Engine Market are making significant investments to expand their presence, particularly in key regional markets. Product launches remain the primary strategy for manufacturers aiming to strengthen their market position.

Key players in the industry include Honda Motor Co., Briggs & Stratton, Kohler Co., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Yamaha Motor Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Generac Power Systems, Kubota Corporation, Yanmar Co., Ltd., SDF Group (Same Deutz-Fahr), and others.

Key Developments in the Small Engine Market

2024: GE Aerospace partnered with Kratos Turbine Technologies to develop small engines for unmanned aerial systems (UAS) , collaborative combat aircraft, and other advanced applications.

GE Aerospace partnered with to develop small engines for , collaborative combat aircraft, and other advanced applications. 2024: Briggs & Stratton revamped its e-commerce strategy , launching an online platform for customers to explore product specifications and make direct purchases. Its latest 750EXi Series boasts up to 25% higher fuel efficiency than previous models.

revamped its , launching an online platform for customers to explore product specifications and make direct purchases. Its latest boasts up to than previous models. April 2021: Kohler Co. collaborated with Alliant Energy to develop a 2.25 MW ground-mounted solar system at its headquarters in Wisconsin, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

Key Growth Drivers:

Surging Demand for Lawn & Garden Equipment – Homeowners and landscapers are investing in fuel-efficient and battery-powered lawnmowers, chainsaws, and trimmers.

– Homeowners and landscapers are investing in fuel-efficient and battery-powered lawnmowers, chainsaws, and trimmers. Expanding Construction & Agriculture Sectors – Increasing use of small engines in compact construction machinery and farming equipment.

– Increasing use of small engines in compact construction machinery and farming equipment. Growth of Recreational Vehicles (RVs) & ATVs – The rising popularity of off-road sports, camping, and outdoor adventure activities.

– The rising popularity of off-road sports, camping, and outdoor adventure activities. Technological Advancements in Engine Efficiency – Development of low-emission and hybrid small engines to comply with stringent environmental regulations.

– Development of low-emission and hybrid small engines to comply with stringent environmental regulations. Demand for Backup Power Solutions – Increasing adoption of portable generators for residential and commercial power backup.

Market Restraints & Challenges:

Despite the market's strong growth potential, several challenges need to be addressed. Stringent environmental regulations, particularly regarding emissions standards, are increasing manufacturing costs and driving innovation. The fluctuating prices of raw materials and fuel can also impact market dynamics and profitability.

Moreover, the increasing competition from alternative power sources, such as battery-powered tools and equipment, poses a challenge to traditional small engine manufacturers. The need for continuous innovation and investment in research and development is crucial for maintaining competitiveness.

Important Key Players in the Small Engine Market

Briggs & Stratton – Leading in lawnmowers, generators, and outdoor power equipment engines. Honda Motor Co. – Innovations in fuel-efficient and hybrid small engines. Kohler Co. – Focused on commercial-grade small engines for industrial applications. Yamaha Motor Corporation – Developing high-performance small engines for motorcycles and ATVs. Kubota Corporation – Strong presence in small diesel engines for agricultural and construction applications.

These companies focus on technological advancements, emissions compliance, and hybrid/electric engine development to stay competitive.

Industry Outlook

With increasing demand for efficient, sustainable, and versatile power solutions, the small engine market is set to experience robust growth. The transition towards hybrid and electric-powered small engines, coupled with advancements in IoT and AI-based performance monitoring, will redefine the future of the industry.

Market Segmentation

By Engine Type

Gasoline-Powered Small Engines – Dominates the market due to high power output and widespread use.

– Dominates the market due to high power output and widespread use. Electric Small Engines – Growing adoption due to low emissions and quieter operation.

– Growing adoption due to low emissions and quieter operation. Diesel Small Engines – Used in heavy-duty applications requiring durability.

By Power Output

Up to 3 HP – Used in small lawnmowers, chainsaws, and portable tools.

– Used in small lawnmowers, chainsaws, and portable tools. 3-10 HP – Common in residential lawn tractors and generators.

– Common in residential lawn tractors and generators. 10-25 HP – Applied in ATVs, snow blowers, and larger outdoor equipment.

– Applied in ATVs, snow blowers, and larger outdoor equipment. Above 25 HP – Utilized in marine outboard motors and industrial machinery.

By Application

Lawn & Garden Equipment – Dominates due to high demand for lawnmowers, tillers, and trimmers.

– Dominates due to high demand for lawnmowers, tillers, and trimmers. Generators & Backup Power – Growth driven by increasing frequency of power outages.

– Growth driven by increasing frequency of power outages. Motorcycles & Recreational Vehicles – Expanding market for dirt bikes, ATVs, and UTVs.

– Expanding market for dirt bikes, ATVs, and UTVs. Marine Applications – Rising demand for small outboard motors in boats.

– Rising demand for small outboard motors in boats. Construction & Industrial Equipment – Used in concrete saws, compactors, and pumps.

By Region

North America – Leading market due to high demand for landscaping equipment and recreational vehicles.

– Leading market due to high demand for landscaping equipment and recreational vehicles. Europe – Growth driven by eco-friendly small engine regulations and battery-powered alternatives.

– Growth driven by eco-friendly small engine regulations and battery-powered alternatives. Asia - Pacific – Fastest-growing market due to rising construction and agricultural activities.

- – Fastest-growing market due to rising construction and agricultural activities. Latin America & Middle East – Increasing demand for small generators and agricultural machinery.

Market Trends & Innovations

1. Increasing Adoption of Electric Small Engines

✔️ Reducing emissions and noise, preferred in urban and residential applications.

2. Stringent Emission Regulations Driving Cleaner Engine Technology

✔️ Push for fuel-efficient and low-emission gasoline & diesel engines.

3. Growing Demand for Smart & IoT-Enabled Small Engines

✔️ Integration of telematics, remote monitoring, and predictive maintenance.

4. Expansion of Battery-Powered Outdoor Equipment

✔️ Rising preference for cordless electric lawnmowers, trimmers, and chainsaws.

5. Increasing Popularity of Small Engines in Off-Road and Recreational Vehicles

✔️ Boosted by demand for ATVs, UTVs, and adventure sports.

Why Buy This Report?

Gain comprehensive insights into the Small Engine Market, including key trends, competitive landscape, and growth opportunities. Stay ahead with detailed company profiles, strategic developments, and market forecasts to make informed business decisions.

Secure Your Access to This Premium Research Report Today!

Competitive Landscape – Key Players

Leading companies in the Small Engine Market are focused on product innovations, fuel efficiency improvements, and strategic partnerships to expand their market reach.

Company Name Key Offerings Recent Developments & Strategies Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Small engines for power equipment and motorcycles Launched new fuel-efficient engine models Briggs & Stratton Lawn mower and industrial engines Expanded electrification portfolio Kawasaki Heavy Industries Engines for motorcycles and outdoor equipment Investment in hybrid engine technology Kubota Corporation Diesel and gasoline small engines Focus on low-emission engines Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Recreational and marine engines Expansion into high-performance markets Kohler Co. Generators and industrial engines Introduced low-noise and durable engines Toro Company Lawn and garden equipment engines Strengthened OEM partnerships

Important FAQ’s with Answers-

1️. What is driving the growth of the small engine market?

Increasing demand for lawn care equipment, generators, and recreational vehicles is fueling market expansion.

2️. Which industries primarily use small engines?

Small engines are widely used in agriculture, construction, outdoor power equipment, and marine applications.

3️. Who are the key players in the small engine market?

Major companies include Honda, Briggs & Stratton, Kohler, Kawasaki, Yamaha, and Kubota.

4️. What are the latest innovations in small engine technology?

Manufacturers are focusing on fuel efficiency, hybrid engines, and reduced emissions to meet regulatory standards.

5️. Which regions are experiencing the highest market growth?

North America and Asia-Pacific are leading, driven by urbanization and increased mechanization in agriculture.

