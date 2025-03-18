Volatus Aerospace Leads the Conversation: Navigating Geopolitical Shifts & Strategic Partnerships for Future Growth

MONTREAL, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2JEQU) ("Volatus" or "the Company") a leader in aerial solutions, invites investors, customers, and current and future stakeholders to an exclusive webinar addressing today’s evolving geopolitical landscape on March 25 at 11:00 AM ET. The session will explore the challenges and opportunities arising from current global shifts, outline Volatus' strategic response, and highlight the critical role of its recent partnerships in shaping both current operations and future growth.

Event Details:

Date: March 25 th

March 25 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Location: Online (link to be provided upon registration)



Navigating a Changing World

Recent tariffs and trade policies between Canada and the US have introduced complexities that impact many sectors, including aerial technologies. As global trade dynamics continue to evolve, Volatus is proactively navigating these shifts with agility and strategic foresight. This webinar, led by CEO Glen Lynch, will cover how Volatus is strategically mitigating these challenges through diversified supply chains and strengthened international partnerships, while leveraging opportunities and protecting its interests and operations within the US.

"Our commitment to diversifying our supply chain and enhancing collaborative efforts with allied nations is more than a strategic necessity—it's a dynamic approach to ensure we remain at the cutting edge of our industry,” stated Glen Lynch. “Understanding the changing landscape allows us to recognize and pursue new opportunities, ensuring that our operations are safeguarded and primed for future market expansions. By aligning with partners in regions that share our commitment to innovation and regulatory compliance, we prepare for a resilient future, all while ensuring that our American operations adapt and thrive under current economic policies."

Additionally, the webinar will detail our recent partnerships aimed at accelerating the commercialization of RPAS technologies including Volatus’ recent alliance with Kongsberg Geospatial, Dufour, and Ondas Holdings.

“These collaborations are not just enhancing the Company’s technological edge—they are expanding our market reach and fortifying our operational capabilities globally,” concluded Lynch.

This webinar is an opportunity for stakeholders to understand how Volatus is not only navigating but thriving amidst these geopolitical shifts, and how Volatus’ strategic partnerships position the Company for robust growth and innovation. Participants will gain insights into its tactical approaches and how these align with Volatus’ long-term vision to lead the RPAS market.

To reserve a spot, register today: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hmZ130HBSu2nT55vAj3spw

About Volatus Aerospace:

Volatus Aerospace is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With a strong foundation of over 100 years of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides comprehensive solutions using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS). We serve industries such as oil and gas, utilities, healthcare, and public safety. Our mission is to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through cutting-edge, real-world solutions.

