Primech AI Launches Hytron Lite Smart Cleaning Robot — Optimized for Narrow Spaces and Speed

SINGAPORE, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech AI Pte. Ltd. ("Primech AI" or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), today announced the launch of its latest innovation, the Hytron Lite autonomous bathroom cleaning robot. This compact version of the successful Hytron robot is specifically engineered for smaller spaces while maintaining the advanced technological capabilities of its predecessor.

The new Hytron Lite, featuring the powerful NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Super System-on-Module (SoM), represents a significant advancement in Primech AI's mission to revolutionize the cleaning industry. At 30% smaller than the original Hytron, this compact model is specifically designed to address the unique challenges of urban environments where space is at a premium.





[Images: Two Hytron robots featuring white and red design elements positioned side by side, showcasing the size difference between the original Hytron and the new Hytron Lite model. Both robots display articulated cleaning arms covered in white protective material.]

"In developing the Hytron Lite, we drew inspiration from successful compact versions of popular technology products, similar to how Apple approached the iPhone SE," said Charles Ng, Chief Operating Officer of Primech AI. "Our goal was to bring the same powerful cleaning capabilities to smaller spaces without compromising performance or technological sophistication."

The Hytron Lite leverages the same cutting-edge NVIDIA technology suite as its larger counterpart. At its core, the robot is powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Super, delivering enhanced AI processing and efficiency for optimal performance. This is complemented by the CUDA parallel computing platform, which easily handles complex computational tasks, while the CuDNN deep learning neural network library enables sophisticated decision-making capabilities. The system's performance is further optimized through TensorRT for neural network deployment, with the NVIDIA Driver ensuring seamless integration across all components.

Despite its reduced size, the Hytron Lite retains all the advanced features that made its predecessor successful. The robot employs sophisticated smart navigation and environmental sensing systems, operating with remarkable energy efficiency while enabling comprehensive remote monitoring capabilities. Its innovative design incorporates contact-based and contactless cleaning technology and enhanced 3D space cleaning capabilities, ensuring thorough sanitization of all surfaces. The addition of an interactive display interface provides intuitive user engagement and real-time status updates.

The compact design of the Hytron Lite makes it an ideal solution for a wide range of urban environments. The robot excels in small public restrooms within shopping malls and easily navigates narrow bathroom facilities in office buildings. Its versatility extends to compact washrooms in hotels and restaurants, while its efficient operation proves particularly valuable in space-constrained transportation hubs. The adaptable design also makes it well-suited for educational institutions with varied facility sizes, ensuring effective cleaning solutions across different spatial configurations.

"The introduction of the Hytron Lite demonstrates our commitment to innovation and adaptability in the cleaning industry," added Mr. Ng. "By maintaining the same powerful NVIDIA technology in a more compact form factor, we're ensuring that even the smallest facilities can benefit from our autonomous cleaning solutions."

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

About Primech AI

Primech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society. For more information, visit www.primech.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Company Contact:

Email: ir@primech.com.sg

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.