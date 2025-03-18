NeuroOne CEO Joins Today’s Marketplace To Discuss The Latest Treatments for Epilepsy

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today's Marketplace (TMP) is proud to announce a featured interview with NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) CEO Dave Rosa and Jessica Clark, DNP, RN, Dean of the College of Nursing at Creighton University. The pair joined Today’s Marketplace host Elizabeth Hart to discuss the latest treatments for epilepsy

The full interview can be viewed online here.

“Epilepsy is a neurological condition," explained Dr. Clark. “Right now we are looking at about fifty million people worldwide impacted by it. Epilepsy can affect anyone at any time, and in the US today, we have over three million people diagnosed with the condition."

Dr. Clark went on to explain to Hart that there are many treatment options available for people with epilepsy today, and most sufferers can manage their seizures well with pharmaceuticals. However, approximately one-third of epilepsy patients do not react well to current antiseizure medications, which leaves roughly one million people in need of other nonpharmaceutical forms of treatment.

Mr. Rosa described this group of patients seeking non-drug options for the management of epilepsy as exactly the patient population NeuroOne is addressing.

Addressing this critical need, NeuroOne has developed the OneRF™ ablation system, the first and only FDA 510(k)-cleared device capable of both recording brain activity and performing an RF ablation using the same device. The system has three main components: an electrode that records and monitors brain activity while also performing an ablation, a temperature probe, and a radio frequency heat generation system

A key innovation of the device is its proprietary temperature probe that ensures the ablation is performed at safe temperatures.

"I really believe that the FDA cleared the system as quickly as they did, which was only five months because we are able to monitor the real-time temperature in the brain during the ablation process,” said Rosa

Rosa went on to explain that another unique feature of the system is that the electrodes can be left safely in place after the initial ablation procedures, so that should seizure activity return, it is a safe and easy process for a neurosurgeon to go back and perform additional ablations in the targeted areas before the patient is discharged from the hospital. He pointed out that the goal is for this to be a one-time procedure in order to minimize the need to return for follow-up procedures.

“Prior to our technology, a patient would have to come in for one surgical procedure to have the electrodes placed to identify the areas that would respond to ablation. They then would remove the devices, and then the patient had to schedule another invasive surgery to perform the actual ablation, only to be sent home without the ability to monitor how successful the procedure was. With our device, it's one hospitalization. The ablation is done, you are monitored after with the same devices, and if everything is back to normal, you go home.”

Rosa concluded by telling Hart about a teenage patient named Clara who was experiencing upwards of ten seizures a night that would not respond to medication. After a procedure with the OneRF™ system, she has not had a single seizure in nine months and is now enrolled in college and living a happy and normal life.

TMP’s interviews cover important business topics and solutions with insights from academic experts and business leaders. “NeuroOne was pleased to take part in this engaging conversation with Elizabeth Hart and Dr. Clark about the latest treatment options for epilepsy. This interview highlights how our technology is reshaping epilepsy treatment and making a real impact on patients' lives", said Dave Rosa, NeuroOne CEO. "Cutting-edge technology is essential in healthcare as it enables us to leverage innovative treatments that can revolutionize patient care. By tuning into Today's Marketplace, healthcare professionals and consumers can stay informed on the latest advancements, offering more precise, effective, and personalized solutions that improve outcomes and enhance the quality of life for those we serve." -Dr. Jessica Clark, DNP RN.

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) is developing and commercializing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas, such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit nmtc1.com .

About Creighton University

Creighton University is a Jesuit, Catholic university located in Omaha, Neb., that enrolls more than 4,100 undergraduate and 3,200 professional school and graduate students bridging health, law, business, and the arts and sciences for a more just world. For more information, visit our website at: www.creighton.edu.

About Today's Marketplace

Today's Marketplace (TMP) is a series of C-Suite interviews filmed at the prestigious New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the NASDAQ MarketSite studio for earned media distribution. TMP's multi-channel distribution provides robust, authoritative, and credible media exposure to under-reported stories. Visit TMP at todaysmarketplace.tv

For More Information Contact:

Today’s Marketplace

Dian Rygh, producers@cmghd.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.