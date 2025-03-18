Frozen Food Packaging Market projected to surpass US$39.323 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.15%

The frozen food packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% from US$30.592 billion in 2025 to US$39.323 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the frozen food packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$39.323 billion by 2030.The global frozen food packaging market is experiencing significant growth as the demand for convenient and sustainable packaging options continues to rise.The increasing popularity of frozen food products, especially in developing countries, is a major factor driving the growth of the market. With busy lifestyles and a growing number of working individuals, the demand for quick and easy meal options has led to a surge in the consumption of frozen food products. This, in turn, has created a need for efficient and innovative packaging solutions to ensure the quality and safety of these products.In addition, there is a growing awareness among consumers about the environmental impact of packaging materials. This has led to a shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly packaging options, such as biodegradable and recyclable materials. As a result, many companies in the frozen food industry are investing in research and development to develop packaging solutions that are both convenient and environmentally friendly.Overall, the global frozen food packaging market is witnessing significant growth and is expected to continue on this trajectory in the coming years. As consumers continue to seek convenient and sustainable packaging options, companies in the industry will need to adapt and innovate to meet these demands. The report also highlights the increasing competition in the market, with major players investing in mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolios and reach new markets.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the frozen food packaging market that have been covered are Emmerson Packaging, Cascades Inc., American Packaging Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Huhtamaki, Sonoco Products Company, WestRock Company, Sealed Air, among others.The market analytics report segments the frozen food packaging market as follows:• By Product Typeo Ready Mealso Meat and Poultryo Seafoodo Fruits and Vegetableso Dairyo Others• By Packaging Typeo Bags and Poucheso Trayso Cups and Tubso Wrapso Others• By Material Typeo Plastics• PET• Polyethyleneo Paper and Paperboardso Metalso Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of South America• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Rest of the Middle East and Africa• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• Emmerson Packaging• Cascades Inc.• American Packaging Corporation• Berry Global Inc.• Huhtamaki• Sonoco Products Company• WestRock Company• Sealed Air• Duropack Limited• UFlex• ProAmpac• Sunpack Corporation Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients.

