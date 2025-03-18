Vimeo Named a Top 5 Brand in Video Leadership in Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies List

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO), the world’s most innovative video experience platform for creators and enterprises, today announced it was named as a top 5 video company on Fast Company ’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025 .

This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses shaping industry and culture through their innovations to set new standards and achieve remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Vimeo was recognized for its achievements as an AI-powered video platform, as it continues adding innovative AI tools and capabilities that empower video storytelling efforts for businesses and creators. Over the past year, Vimeo has added several AI-powered features designed to deliver greater productivity and value, including automated video transcription, video captioning, social media clip generation, and video translation into 29 languages.

“Video is becoming the language of the world, and we are honored to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the world’s most innovative companies,” said Philip Moyer, CEO of Vimeo. “We deliver the most cutting edge, secure, and scalable video and AI technologies to individual creators and to the largest companies in the world. From beautifully crafted films and global streaming, to new forms of marketing and deeply engaging education content, we protect and uplift video creators. The next generation of storytelling is arriving, and Vimeo is proud to be recognized for our leadership.”

The World’s Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company’s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies offers both a comprehensive look at innovation today and a playbook for the future,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “This year, we recognize companies that are harnessing AI in deep and meaningful ways, brands that are turning customers into superfans by overdelivering for them, and challengers that are introducing bold ideas and vital competition to their industries. At a time when the world is rapidly shifting, these companies are charting the way forward.”

