Giftify, Inc.’s CardCash Platform Offers Relief on Grocery Bills as Egg Prices Soar in 2025

Discounted Gift Cards Offer Relief as Restaurants and Retailers Adjust to Rising Food Costs

SCHAUMBURG, IL, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the "Company"), the owner and operator of CardCash.com and Restaurant.com, and a leader in the incentives and rewards industry, today highlights how its gift card marketplace is helping consumers combat record-high egg prices and increasing food costs throughout the grocery and restaurant sectors using discounted gift cards.

With egg prices reaching record highs, CardCash.com, Giftify's secondary gift card marketplace, provides immediate savings for consumers who are looking for ways to cut costs on groceries and dining. Discounted gift cards for both grocery stores and restaurants offer a direct way to offset rising prices at many popular food retailers.

The USDA reports that the average price for a dozen eggs hit $4.95 in January, with some forecasts predicting increases of over 41% this year. The bird flu outbreak, which led to the culling of 18.8 million hens in January alone, has significantly impacted supply and sent prices soaring. As grocery stores pass rising costs on to consumers, restaurants are also adjusting their menus. Chains like Waffle House and Denny’s have added surcharges to egg-based dishes, and higher ingredient costs are leading to price hikes at casual dining and fast-food restaurants nationwide.

"Consumers are facing a perfect storm of food price increases driven by multiple factors," said Ketan Thakker, CEO of Giftify, Inc. "The bird flu outbreak severely impacting egg production is just one example of supply chain disruptions affecting food costs. When combined with other macroeconomic pressures like increased tariffs, labor shortages, and rising transportation costs, American families are experiencing significant strain on their grocery and dining budgets. Our CardCash platform directly addresses these challenges by providing immediate savings on everyday necessities through discounted gift cards. This gives consumers a practical way to offset rising costs without changing their shopping or dining habits during these challenging economic conditions."

Platforms like CardCash.com offer savings on major grocery retailers such as Giant Foods, Kroger, Giant Eagle, Stop & Shop, and Trader Joe’s. For dining out, discounts are available at popular restaurants, including IHOP, Texas Roadhouse, Olive Garden, Panera Bread, and Red Lobster. Fast-food favorites like Burger King, Subway, and Pizza Hut also have gift card discounts, helping consumers manage their dining expenses amid rising prices.

"Discounted gift cards represent one of the simplest ways to achieve immediate savings on food expenses," said Carol Rosenblum, Marketing Manager at CardCash.com. "Our marketplace provides consumers with practical tools to reduce costs on both groceries and restaurant dining during this challenging period of egg price inflation."

With food inflation continuing to strain household budgets, tools like discounted grocery and restaurant gift cards offer a practical and immediate way to save. For more information on how to stretch your food budget, visit www.cardcash.com .

About Giftify, Inc.

Giftify, Inc. is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales. Its Restaurant.com is the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deals options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our gift cards and restaurant certificates allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.giftifyinc.com and www.cardcash.com and https://www.restaurant.com .

