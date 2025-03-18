Global Centrifugal Pumps Market Set to Reach USD 64,700 Million by 2035, Driven by Industrialization and Sustainability Trends | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Centrifugal Pumps Market By Product Type (Single Stage Pump, Small, Medium, High, Multi Stage Pump), Application (Industrial Centrifugal Pumps, Oil & Gas, Chemical) & Region - Forecast 2025-2035. While industrial applications are expected to register maximum demand, growth exhibited by the agricultural segment will be at a higher pace.

NEWARK, Del, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global centrifugal pumps market is poised for substantial growth between 2025 and 2035, driven by increasing demand across key industries such as water treatment, oil & gas, chemical processing, and power generation. The market size, valued at USD 37,200 Million in 2025, is projected to reach USD 64,700 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Centrifugal pumps play a crucial role in fluid transfer, cooling, and circulation across multiple sectors. Their high efficiency, low maintenance, and broad application range make them indispensable in industrial and commercial processes. Additionally, with rapid urbanization and industrial expansion, the need for reliable and energy-efficient fluid handling solutions is increasing globally.

The market is witnessing notable advancements in smart pump technologies, energy-efficient designs, and eco-friendly materials, aligning with global sustainability goals. Moreover, stringent government regulations on energy consumption and emissions are prompting industries to adopt innovative pump solutions with minimal environmental impact.

Among the regions, North America is expected to hold a significant market share due to rising investments in water infrastructure, oil & gas exploration, and power plant expansion. The United States is leading this growth owing to government initiatives promoting energy-efficient industrial equipment and advancements in smart pump technologies.

Report Coverage & Deliverables

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the centrifugal pumps market, covering key aspects such as market size projections, growth drivers, challenges, regional trends, competitive landscape, and emerging technologies. It also highlights innovations in materials and smart monitoring systems that are shaping the future of centrifugal pumps.

Key Factors Shaping Market Dynamics

Rising demand for water treatment and wastewater treatment

Increasing industrialization and infrastructure development

Growth in oil & gas and power generation sectors

Advancements in energy-efficient and smart pump technologies





High Energy Consumption and Maintenance Costs

Despite their efficiency, centrifugal pumps are often energy-intensive, leading to high operational costs. This has driven manufacturers to develop next-generation energy-efficient pumps with advanced impeller designs and optimized flow paths to reduce energy losses.

Additionally, maintenance and repair costs remain a concern for industries using centrifugal pumps in harsh environments. Innovations in predictive maintenance and IoT-enabled condition monitoring systems are helping to address these challenges by minimizing downtime and improving pump longevity.

Smart Pump Technologies and Sustainability Initiatives

The shift toward smart pump technologies is revolutionizing the industry. Manufacturers are integrating IoT-based remote monitoring systems, AI-driven analytics, and predictive maintenance features to enhance operational efficiency and reduce maintenance costs.

In parallel, sustainability remains a key focus, with the industry adopting eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient motor technologies, and variable frequency drives (VFDs) to reduce carbon footprints and optimize resource utilization.

Single Stage Pumps Lead Market Demand with Simple and Cost-Effective Fluid Handling

Single-stage centrifugal pumps are witnessing significant demand due to their cost-effectiveness, simple design, and ease of maintenance. They are widely used in water supply, HVAC systems, irrigation, and industrial cooling applications.

Their reliable performance and lower initial investment compared to multi-stage pumps make them the preferred choice for various low- to medium-pressure applications across industries.

“Driven by the twin trends of industrial expansion and sustainability, the centrifugal pumps market is evolving rapidly. With growing investments in smart technologies and energy-efficient solutions, manufacturers are innovating to cater to the dynamic needs of industries worldwide. The shift toward digitized, sensor-based monitoring systems will play a crucial role in shaping the market's future.” opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Key Takeaways

Centrifugal Pumps Market to Reach USD 64.7 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Smart pump technologies and sustainability initiatives are key growth drivers.

North America leads the market, with the United States at the forefront due to energy-efficient pump adoption.

Single-stage pumps dominate due to their cost-effectiveness and efficiency.

Advanced materials and predictive maintenance solutions are reshaping the market landscape.

Centrifugal pump sales in Africa are expected to reach USD 1.1 billion by the end of 2034

Will Technological Advancements Hold Key to Centrifugal Pumps Market Sales in Future?

The domestic segment of the centrifugal pumps market has considerably expanded in the recent past owing to the implementation of modern technology in manufacturing and monitoring operations.

Electronics and computers have infiltrated every aspect of our lives, and variable speed drives (VSDs), SCADA systems, and condition monitoring equipment have inevitably entered the pumps industry.

In-line pumping units with integral VSDs now dominate the domestic market. Pump selection software has sped up the process of selections while also expanding marketing opportunities. CAD and CFD have reached new heights for communications.

Energy costs usually outweigh other operational costs. System improvements frequently result in significant cost savings. However, enacting appropriate legislation is nearly impossible.

Despite the fact that pump efficiency improvements yield relatively small returns for large investments, South Korea and China have set up legislation to improve efficiency. The European Commission has set a goal to improve the efficiency of water pumps as part of its Energy Using Products Directive including methods for identifying and eliminating poor performers.

Centrifugal pumps are most suitable for low viscosity fluids, since the pumping action generates high liquid shear. As viscosity increases, pump performance diminishes due to friction loss. Most pumps are self-primed, which adds up to its benefits.





Multi-Stage Pumps Gain Traction for High-Pressure and Large-Scale Industrial Applications

Multi-stage centrifugal pumps are gaining popularity for applications requiring high-pressure fluid transfer, such as power generation, desalination plants, and industrial processing.

With advancements in high-efficiency impellers and wear-resistant materials, multi-stage pumps offer improved durability and enhanced operational reliability for demanding industrial applications.

Energy-Efficient Designs and Smart Control Integration

Energy-efficient centrifugal pumps are becoming the industry norm, incorporating advanced motor technologies, variable speed drives, and optimized hydraulic designs to minimize energy consumption.

The integration of smart controls and automated monitoring systems allows real-time adjustments, reducing waste, energy costs, and maintenance expenses.

Centrifugal Pumps Market Key Players

Grundfos Holding A/S – Leading provider of sustainable and digitalized pump solutions .

– Leading provider of . Xylem Inc. – Focused on intelligent water technologies and IoT-based smart pumps .

– Focused on . KSB SE & Co. KGaA – Specializing in high-performance industrial and municipal pumping solutions .

– Specializing in . Sulzer Ltd. – Innovating in high-efficiency centrifugal pumps for energy and water sectors .

– Innovating in . Flowserve Corporation – Expertise in flow control systems and advanced pump technologies.





Advanced Material Innovations for Enhanced Durability

Recent advancements in composite materials, ceramic coatings, and corrosion-resistant alloys are enhancing the durability and performance of centrifugal pumps.

By reducing wear and tear and increasing resistance to abrasive and corrosive fluids, these materials are extending pump lifespan and lowering maintenance requirements.

Regional Analysis

North America – Major growth driven by water infrastructure investments and industrial expansion .

– Major growth driven by water infrastructure investments and industrial . Latin America – Rising demand due to urbanization and energy sector growth.

– Rising demand due to urbanization and energy sector growth. Western Europe – Adoption of energy-efficient pumps for sustainability compliance.

– Adoption of energy-efficient pumps for sustainability compliance. Eastern Europe – Increasing investments in manufacturing and power generation.

– Increasing investments in manufacturing and power generation. East Asia – Market expansion fueled by rapid industrialization and smart manufacturing trends.

– Market expansion fueled by rapid industrialization and smart manufacturing trends. South Asia & Pacific – Growth driven by agriculture and wastewater management projects.

– Growth driven by agriculture and wastewater management projects. Middle East & Africa – Strong demand in oil & gas and water desalination sectors.





Key Segmentation

By Product Type:

Single Stage Pump Small Medium High

Multi Stage Pump Small Medium High

Axial & Mixed Flow Pump Small Medium High

Submersible Pump Small Medium High

Seal Less & Circular Pump Small Medium High



By Application Type:

Industrial Centrifugal Pumps Oil & Gas Chemical Water & Wastewater Food & Beverage Pharmaceutical Power Others

Agricultural Centrifugal Pumps

Domestic Centrifugal Pumps

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa





