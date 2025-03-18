SENSENET AND IEZ! PARTNER TO PROVIDE AI-BASED EARLY WILDFIRE DETECTION SOLUTION TO PREVENT WILDFIRES IN BRAZIL

•SenseNet’s AI platform integrating ground sensors and cameras supported by iez!’s state-of-the-art 5G connectivity network ensure real-time detection and proactive management of wildfires threatening Brazil’s forests

VANCOUVER, CANADA & São José dos Campos, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SenseNet, a global leader in early wildfire detection, protection and management, and iez! Telecom, a leading supplier of telecommunications infrastructure in Brazil announced a partnership today that provides a groundbreaking AI-based solution to detect and prevent wildfires, particularly in large areas of vegetation throughout Brazil.

This partnership marks a global benchmark in the prevention and management of wildfires, as SenseNet’s accurate and immediate wildfire detection solution will be powered by the advanced connectivity network provided by iez!. In Canada, the SenseNet system uses Rogers’ 5G national telecommunications network to provide ultra early wildfire detection to prevent wildfires to ensure a significant reduction in environmental and property damage in the more than two dozen communities where it is being deployed.

With a MESH communication network supported by an advanced private network deployed by iez!, SenseNet's technological solutions operate with the advanced integration of AI, high-precision long-range cameras and ground sensors with multiple layers of detection, such as changes in gases, temperature and humidity in the environment, providing data on initial forest fire outbreaks to predict and detect smoke signals – even at the smouldering stage - in less than a minute.

“We are very excited to partner with Brazil’s leading telecommunications provider to provide the most technologically advanced and comprehensive ultra-early fire detection solution, adapted to Brazil’s unique challenges with protecting rural, agricultural lands, and municipalities,” says Hamed Noori, CEO and Co-Founder of SenseNet. “Sensenet's technology and the robustness of iez!'s 4G and 5G networks represent a significant advance in the fight against forest fires.”

SenseNet’s global expertise will be immediately applied to a unique integrative fire management solution for the agribusiness segment, which occupies a third of the country's territory. Brazil’s states, municipalities and the private sector will be able to use the technology to protect environmental reserves, rural property areas such as plantations, pastures and critical infrastructure.

According to Diogo Câmara, Executive Director of Retail and Wholesale at iez! telecom, 5G technology goes beyond traditional communication and can now also contribute to environmental and property protection, an initiative which, according to Câmara, represents a strategic opportunity for various sectors of the economy.

“The market is increasingly looking for intelligent solutions, and we are ready to meet this demand with a differentiated offer. This technology is not just a fire protection tool, but a real competitive advantage for companies that value operational safety, environmental preservation and the sustainability of society,” said Câmara.

The agribusiness sector is one of the main drivers of the Brazilian economy and responsible for a significant portion of the country's GDP; this sector demands advanced monitoring not only to protect assets, but also to ensure the preservation of surrounding environmental areas.

“The commercial potential is immense, and we're only just getting started. By integrating this innovation into our portfolio, we reaffirm our commitment to taking connectivity beyond traditional communications,” said Câmara.

With an innovative and future-oriented positioning, iez! telecom reaffirms its commitment to combining technology and connectivity to transform challenges into real solutions. The first AI based wildfire detection solutions are already being developed for rapid deployment, with the potential for large-scale positive impact in Brazil. Companies and public bodies interested in adopting the technology in the Brazilian market can find out more at www.iez.com.br.

About SenseNet:

SenseNet is a proudly Canadian company founded in 2019. SenseNet provides the most advanced and comprehensive solution for early wildfire detection, protecting people, agriculture, critical infrastructure, and the natural environment from wildfire. Powered by an integrated AI-based platform of ground sensors, cameras, and satellite data, the solution provies ultra-early fire detection technology. SenseNet’s solution has been successfully implemented in several countries, helping to reduce environmental and economic damage caused by forest and structural fires. For more information, visit www.sensenet.ca

About iez! telecom

iez! telecom is a Greatek Group company, which has been operating in the national market for 28 years, supplying telecommunications infrastructure. There have been significant numbers of products supplied over the years, such as: more than 30 million signal amplifiers installed in satellite dishes across the country, as well as more than 10 million fiber optic connections made with our products. iez! is the internet and mobile operator that will bring high-speed 5G connection to cities in the Brazilian states of Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo. For more information, visit www.iez.com.br.

Attachments

Debra Hadden SenseNet Inc. 6042403196 debra@sensenet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.