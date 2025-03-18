Inspired Entertainment Announces Long-Term Contract Extension with Buzz Bingo

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading provider of gaming content, systems, and solutions, is pleased to announce the extension of its partnership with Buzz Bingo, Britain’s leading omni-channel bingo operator.

This contract extension marks a significant milestone in the long-standing collaboration between Inspired and Buzz Bingo, ensuring the supply of 500 Category B3 and C terminals across 79 Buzz Bingo venues. This renewed agreement not only underscores Inspired’s commitment to delivering premier gaming solutions but also highlights the strong partnership that has been cultivated over the years.

"We’re delighted to extend our partnership with Buzz Bingo,” said Brooks Pierce, President and CEO of Inspired. “This agreement is a testament to the strength of our collaboration and our shared dedication to enhancing the gaming experience. We look forward to continuing our work together and providing exceptional products for Buzz Bingo."

“We’ve developed a strong working relationship with Inspired and are pleased to extend our agreement,” said Mike Douglas Head of Machine Product at Buzz Bingo. “This announcement reinforces our commitment to prioritising our customers experiences, and we are excited about the future of our partnership."

The partnership between Inspired and Buzz Bingo has been instrumental in shaping the bingo landscape in the UK. Both companies are committed to serving their players with high-quality games and exceptional service, and this contract extension sets the stage for further innovations in the coming years.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

