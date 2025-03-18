CorMedix Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on March 25, 2025
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, and will host a corporate update conference call at 8:30am Eastern Time.
|Tuesday, March 25th @ 8:30am ET
|Domestic:
|1-844-481-2557
|International:
|1-412-317-0561
|Conference ID:
|10197392
|Webcast:
|Webcast Link
About CorMedix
CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. The Company is focused on commercializing its lead product DefenCath® (taurolidine and heparin) which was approved by the FDA on November 15, 2023. CorMedix commercially launched DefenCath in inpatient settings in April 2024 and in outpatient settings in July 2024. CorMedix is commencing clinical studies in adult Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) patients and pediatric hemodialysis (HD) patient populations in 2025 and also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in other therapeutic areas. For more information visit: www.cormedix.com.
Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(617) 430-7576
