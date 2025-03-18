AccuStem Sciences, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Proprietary MSC Lung Cancer Screening Test

AccuStem pursuing strategic commercialization plan intending to launch the MSC test in the US in 2026



LONDON and PHOENIX, Ariz., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AccuStem Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: ACUT), a clinical stage diagnostics company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with or at risk of cancer, announces the acquisition of the license for the proprietary microRNA Signature Classifier (MSC) test. The inventors of the proprietary lung cancer screening test will continue to collaborate and also provide all historic data, research and know-how relating to the Proprietary MSC Test from certain secured creditors and interest holders relating to MSC test.

The MSC test was developed by researchers Mattia Boeri, PhD, Ugo Pastorino, MD, and Gabriella Sozzi, PhD, at the Istituto Nazionale Tumori (INT) to help physicians more accurately screen patients at risk of lung cancer. The blood-based test evaluates 24 micro RNAs to improve the diagnostic performance of low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) in patients with pulmonary nodules.

“We are excited to obtain the rights to a novel test like MSC that could meaningfully benefit the millions of patients diagnosed with lung nodules each year,” said Wendy Blosser, Chief Executive Officer of AccuStem. “We believe the test will provide more definitive diagnoses and peace of mind for patients beyond LDCT screening alone, with the added benefit of saving costs to the healthcare system.”

By utilizing MSC in combination with LDCT, clinicians will be able to more accurately stratify and manage lung nodules. Data published in Annals of Oncology show that MSC+/LDCT+ patients have a cumulative lung cancer incidence 30-fold higher than MSC-/LDCT- patients whose screening intervals could be safely delayed without reducing the detection of early-stage, curable cancers. Further, analyses published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology show that combining MSC with LDCT results in a five-fold reduction in false positives compared to LDCT alone, which could lead to improved patient outcomes, fewer biopsies and lower healthcare costs.



“We are pleased to be partnering with a leadership team that has such broad experience commercializing novel, disruptive tests in the oncology space,” said Gabriella Sozzi, Director of the Research Department at INT Milan. “With the quality and quantity of data behind MSC, we believe our work together will maximize the impact of the MSC test by ensuring it is accessible to as many patients as possible.”

The consideration for the acquisition is to be satisfied by the issue of 3,750,000 common shares in the capital of AccuStem credited as fully paid (the “Consideration Shares”). The terms of the acquisition include the transfer of all rights, title and interest, in the intellectual property relating to the MSC test. The Consideration Shares are to be issued to certain secured creditors and interest holders relating to MSC test. The Consideration Shares are subject to resale restrictions for a period of 13 months from the date of closing of the acquisition.

About AccuStem

AccuStem is a clinical stage diagnostics company dedicated to optimizing outcomes and quality of life for all patients with cancer. We plan to drive innovation in healthcare by offering proprietary molecular testing that addresses unmet clinical needs from cancer screening through treatment and monitoring. By interrogating novel disease pathways, such as tumor “stemness”, we believe our tools will help care teams better understand the biology of each patient’s cancer, leading to more informed decision making.

For more information, please visit www.accustem.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. AccuStem Sciences, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

